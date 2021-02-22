When you hear the words Twisted Metal, you probably immediately conjure up an image of an insane clown (and his posse) driving around a post-apocalyptic landscape in an ice cream truck from hell. "Sweet Tooth," the clown in question, will proably feature heavily in the marketing for Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions' planned live-action series based on the video game franchise. News of Sony's interest in the adaptation has been around for quite some time now, but the news of the day is that Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are now onboard as executive producers since their original take on the material seems to have found a sweet spot.

Variety reports that Reese and Wernick will take on the project with a pitch that sees "a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life... if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown named who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck." See? We knew Sweet Tooth wouldn't be far behind.

RELATED: Brian Taylor Explains Why ‘Twisted Metal’ Fell Apart; Says He Wanted Nic Cage for Sweet Tooth

But beyond the infamous clown, I'd be impressed by pretty much anyone who could remember any plot details from the destruction derby smash-'em-up without Googling it first. Over the franchise's 10 games, players competed in an increasingly insane tournament to destroy all other contestants (think Mortal Kombat) in order to be victorious and win a once-in-a-lifetime wish (think Dragon Ball), which usually comes with "Be careful what you wish for" consequences. It sounds like the TV series will take the story out of the arena and onto the streets for the live-action action-comedy.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will write and executive produce the series with Reese and Wernick executive producing; Will Arnett also executive produces via Electric Avenue (and is rumored to voice Sweet Tooth, though that remains to be seen) with Marc Forman and Peter Principato of Artists First; Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

Image via Sony

Qizilbashm said of the announcement:

“’Twisted Metal’ is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation. We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans.”

Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development for Sony Pictures Television, echoed the statement:

“We love Twisted Metal in all its twisted insanity. Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation.”

Stay tuned for more!

KEEP READING: Chris Hemsworth Leads A-List Trio for Joseph Kosinski's Netflix Movie 'Spiderhead'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Will Include a Major Character Reveal — Who Could It Be? We have a few guesses.