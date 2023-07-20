Get ready to start your engines with a new featurette from Twisted Metal, Peacock's television adaptation of the classic 1995 video game where twelve different vehicles fight in a brutal war, only to name a winner at the end of each encounter. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz will star in the upcoming show, playing characters that will help connect the humor and style of the game with relatable emotions. The adrenaline rush the series will bring can't be contained inside a single vehicle, in a plot that will drive viewers through unpredictable twists and turns along the way.

Mackie will play the role of John Doe, a milkman with amnesia who must cross the post-apocalyptic world of the series while protecting a dangerous object. That's when he'll cross paths with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), an unpredictable car thief who only knows how to solve problems through violence and outsmarting the people around her. The unlikely pair will have to leave their differences behind in order to survive the aggressive dangers of the wasteland they're forced to live in. Unstoppable action will surround the journey of John and Quiet until they reach their destination.

In the recently released featurette, Mackie and Beatriz can be seen playing a version of the original game, showing their skills with the controller before their characters live the story the game was trying to tell. Mackie recounts several experiences he had over the course of his life related to the context of Twisted Metal, including his confession of not being a very active gamer during his youth. Besides his gaming habits, when the actor bought his first car in 2002, he enjoyed listening to CDs while he drove around, something that was implemented into his character's routine.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Peacock to Screen First Episode of 'Twisted Metal' at SDCC

What's Next for Anthony Mackie?

After he's done transporting a mysterious object through the dangerous world of Twisted Metal, Mackie will be busy with a different type of mission next summer. In Captain America: Brave New World, the actor will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who is now Captain America after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This would mark the first occasion in which Mackie will play the leading role of a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after being a part of the franchise for a decade by the time the sequel is released. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

You can check out the new featurette from Twisted Metal below, before the show premieres on Peacock on July 27: