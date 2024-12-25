Samuel L. Jackson has starred in some major hits over the years, but when you’ve been doing anything for as long as he has, it’s only natural for there to be some misses. One of those misfires is Twisted, the 2004 crime thriller that Jackson stars in alongside Ashley Judd and Andy Garcia. Twisted was panned by critics upon its release, earning the film a score of only 2% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes from reviewers, while even general audiences only approved at a 31% rate. Twisted has been streaming on Netflix, but the streamer recently announced that the last day to watch the film would be December 31. Twisted follows Jessica, a police officer investigating a murder who finds herself in the middle of chaos as her former partners and lovers begin to get murdered.

Sarah Thorp penned the screenplay for Twisted, and Philip Kaufman directed the film. Thorp had only written one other film in her career before her work on Twisted, which was See Jane Run, the 2001 crime comedy starring Kevin Corrigan and Jennifer Aspen. She followed up her work on Twisted in 2008 with Cornelius, the drama starring Ira Katz and Darling Narita, and she later wrote the script for The Bounty Hunter, the 2010 romantic action comedy starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston. Meanwhile, Kaufman is famed for his work writing The Outlaw Josey Wales, in which Clint Eastwood starred and directed, and he also wrote the script for the original Indiana Jones movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark. He has also been credited as a writer on every other Indiana Jones movie.

What Are Samuel L. Jackson’s Most Famous Roles?

It will always be hard to separate Samuel L. Jackson from his role as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, but he’s also become known now as Nick Fury, the one who assembled the Avengers in the MCU. He’s also famous for his role as Valentine in Kingsman: The Secret Service, and he recently reunited with his Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn on Argylle, the spy thriller that failed to earn even $100 million despite costing over $200 million. Jackson is also known for playing Major Marquis Warren in The Hateful Eight.

Twisted stars Samuel L. Jackson and was written by Sarah Thorp and directed by Philip Kaufman. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Twisted before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

Your changes have been saved Twisted Director Philip Kaufman Cast Ashley Judd , Samuel L. Jackson , Andy García , David Strathairn , Russell Wong , Mark Pellegrino , Camryn Manheim , Titus Welliver , D.W. Moffett , Richard T. Jones , Leland Orser , James Oliver Bullock , William Hall , Joe Duer , Jim Hechim , Drew Letchworth , Diane Amos , Anni Long , David Tenenbaum , Leonard L. Thomas , Joe Drago , Bruce Marovich , Danny Lopez , Lyn Tomioka , Leslie Kaye Runtime 97 minutes Writers Sarah Thorp Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX