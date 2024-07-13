Movies featuring natural disasters can capture an audience like no other sub-genre. From floods, hurricanes, fires, viral outbreaks, and everything in between, a catastrophic event unfolding on screen is spellbinding because it's often uncomfortably close to reality. In 1996, the disaster thriller Twister was released in the United States and firmly cemented itself as an iconic favorite. Boasting a legendary, all-star cast, the movie centers on TV weatherman Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) and his estranged storm chaser wife, Jo (Helen Hunt). When Bill and his new girlfriend, Melissa (Jami Gertz), travel to Oklahoma with divorce papers for Jo to sign, the unlikely trio finds themselves chasing down a series of extreme tornadoes. Armed with a device that has the potential to revolutionize tornado research, Jo, Bill, Melissa, and a team of fellow chasers battle the elements in a chaotic sequence of events.

After becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of 1996 and going on to be one of the first movies released on DVD in the United States, it should come as no surprise the story of Twister is far from over. A standalone sequel titled Twisters starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to be released this month, but before that, check out our helpful guide below to find out how you can watch the fan-favorite original.

Keep reading to find out how you can stream Twister.

Is 'Twister' Streaming Online?

Image via Warner Bros.

Twister is currently available to stream on Max, home to an outstanding collection of vintage classics and new releases, including Dune: Part Two, The Zone of Interest, and Priscilla.

Max plans start at $9.99 per month.

Watch on Max

Is 'Twister' Available To Buy or Rent On-Demand?

Image via Warner Bros.

If you'd prefer to buy or rent Twister on-demand, that option is available via multiple platforms. Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft, and Spectrum allow you to buy or rent Twister, with prices starting at $3.79.

Check out the useful links below to find the best deal for you:

Is 'Twister' Available on Physical Media?

Image via Warner Bros.

Great news for fans and collectors of physical media, Twister is now available in all its 4K, Ultra HD Blu-ray glory as of July 9, 2024. Packed with special features, you can purchase it right here on Amazon.

In recent years, physical media have seen a massive increase in popularity. With countless streaming services and subscription plans, and no guarantee your favorite classic movie will be available on any of them, people are turning to DVD and Blu-ray now more than ever. Just this year alone, we've seen some of the greatest films of all time get the 4K treatment, including Once Upon a Time in the West, The Karate Kid, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. 28 years after its release, Twister has finally joined the coveted Blu-ray club and fans couldn't be more excited.

Do You Need To Watch 'Twister' Before 'Twisters'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Although it isn't essential, you should still check out Twister before watching Twisters later this month.

In a Collider exclusive, Steve Weintraub sat down with Twisters writer Mark L. Smith, who confirmed the upcoming movie is a "separate story" and "not a continuation of the original." Although Twisters is "a separate thing" and reportedly will not feature any characters from the 1996 movie, like any standalone sequel taking place in the same universe, we speculate there will be tons of Easter eggs and callbacks to the original. So if you have a spare couple of hours, it's well worth pressing play on Twister and watching the disaster unfold.

The official synopsis for Twisters reads:

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes. Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

Watch the Trailer for 'Twister'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The original trailer for Twister is peak 90s brilliance, complete with a dramatic voiceover during the action-packed two-minute-long video. As the tornadoes wreak havoc across Oklahoma, destroying everything in their path, Jo and Bill try to lead the terrified residents to safety as the eye of the storm closes in.

To celebrate the launch of the Blu-ray, a second trailer for Twister was released by Warner Bros. Entertainment in May 2024. The new video offers a brief glimpse at the hotly-anticipated, remastered Ultra HD footage fans can expect to see. Additionally, the trailer showcases Twister's camp chaos and reminds us why the movie gained its unprecedented cult following. As the gang finds themselves swept up in the tornado, it's clear that nothing in Oklahoma is safe - including the cows.