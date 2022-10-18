A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.

Deadline reveals that the fast-tracked film was spurred on by Steven Spielberg. The Amblin director, producer, and screenwriter became enthusiastic for the Twister sequel after reading Mark L. Smith’s script for the movie. Creative lead on the film will be taken by Universal Pictures, with Warner Bros co-financing the film. Production is expected to begin in spring, but the film is yet to have an official director. Joseph Kosinski, helmer of Top Gun: Maverick, was originally set to direct the film, however, work on Apple’s upcoming Formula One racing movie starring Brad Pitt had him dropping out of Twisters last year.

Producers are currently in meetings with potential directors, with a number of award-winning directors under consideration. Some of these directors include Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, the team behind the Oscar-winning 2018 documentary, Free Solo, and Dan Trachtenberg, the director and writer of Prey. Travis Knight, who directed Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Bumblebee, is also a candidate.

It has also been revealed that producers hope Twister alum Helen Hunt will reprise her role in the sequel. In the original film, Hunt played Doctor Jo Harding, an experienced storm-chaser who must work with her soon-to-be-ex husband, Bill (played by the late Bill Paxton), to come up with an alert system solution to warn people of the extremely violent tornadoes coming their way. It is hoped that Hunt will return as Dr. Harding in the upcoming Twisters film, this time as the main character’s mother. The drama is set to revolve around Bill and Jo’s daughter’s own storm-chasing expeditions. Previously, Hunt had pitched an idea for a Twister sequel with herself as co-writer and director; unfortunately, the idea did not go forth with an unnamed studio unwilling to accept the pitch.

Whilst no other details pertaining to plot, cast, or crew have been revealed, it is hoped that Twisters will enjoy the same success as its predecessor. The original film grossed more than $494 million worldwide and spurred the creation of a theme-park attraction for Universal. Along with Hunt and Paxton, Twister starred Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies. The film was directed by Jan De Bont and the script was written by the late Michael Crichton.

No release date has been set for Twisters. Twister is currently streaming on Hulu.