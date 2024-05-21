The Big Picture Get ready to experience the adrenaline-pumping action of Twister in glorious Ultra HD 4K with special features included.

Directed by Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Twister follows rival storm chaser teams in a battle against tornadoes.

The 4K Blu-ray release of Twister will be available on July 9, 2024.

Before Twisters hits theaters this summer, you can find out how it all began in 1996 - in glorious Ultra HD 4K. Twister will be released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time on July 9. The set comes loaded with special features.

The set will be built around an all-new 4K transfer of the original film - which was, in fact, the first-ever movie to be released on standard-definition DVD in 1997. It will include the all-new featurette The Legacy of Twister: Taken by the Wind, and a trio of featurettes from previous releases of the film: Chasing the Storm: Twister Revisited, Anatomy of a Twister, and The Making of Twister. The set will also include an audio commentary by director Jan De Bont and visual effects supervisor Stefen Fangmeier, and the music video for Van Halen's "Humans Being", which was written for the film. The set will retail for $33.99 USD, and will be released on July 9 on disc and digital.

What is 'Twister' About?

Directed by Speed helmer De Bont, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and written by techno-thriller maestro Michael Crichton, Twister told the tale of two rival teams of storm chasers. The first team of ragtag scientists and meteorologists, which includes Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, intends to study tornadoes with a device of their own invention, nicknamed "Dorothy". The other team, headed by Cary Elwes, has corporate funding, malleable ethics, and their own knockoff Dorothy. As massive tornadoes rampage through the American Midwest, one team will succeed, and the other will end up in what Hoffman's character dubs "the suck zone". The film was one of a number of 1990s films that showcased the cutting edge of what was possible with digital special effects. It was a massive hit, earning nearly $500 million dollars on a $92 million budget, and was 1996's second-highest grossing film, after Independence Day.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters will introduce a new generation of storm chasers, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet, and Katy O'Brian. It will be released in theaters worldwide on July 19.

