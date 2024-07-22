The Big Picture Garth Brooks rejected the opportunity to star in, work on, and create successful films due to his desire for the spotlight.

Brooks was offered a role in Twister but turned it down because he felt the real star of the movie was the tornado.

Brooks was also offered a role in Saving Private Ryan, which he turned down due to, again, not wanting to share the spotlight.

Nowadays it’s not all that surprising when a musician wants to try their hand at acting. We’ve seen it with so many different stars, to varying degrees of success. As it turns out Garth Brooks tried his hand at an acting career at one point. The country singer is well known for his exceptional music career, and with countless sold-out shows and too many number-one hits to count, that success is well deserved. Brooks helped pave the way for country music in the early '90s, which was also the decade when his career was at its highest point. So it’s only natural to be curious whether those talents could transfer over to acting as well. And it seems like he was on the path to a budding one, so what went wrong?

Garth Brooks’ Movie Career Tanked Before It Could Even Begin

In 2013 a lawsuit was filed against Brooks by a former partner of his, Lisa Sanderson. According to the lawsuit, Sanderson details how she helped Brooks land a guest role on the sitcom Empty Nest in 1994. Following this, she left her job to work for him and help him pursue an acting career under his production company Red Strokes Entertainment. She explains that she was promised 50% of the producer fees made from whatever the company brought in, but as Lisa goes on to explain, those funds would be few and far between due to Brooks's ego and pickiness when it came to projects. Sanderson detailed some of these projects in her suit, sharing that Red Strokes Entertainment had a development deal with Disney at one point — something Brooks failed to recognize the valuability of, and thus lost.

Sanderson, however, was determined to help Brooks create a flourishing acting career and found him some great roles. One of which was in the highly acclaimed, Steven Spielberg-directed, Saving Private Ryan. She had convinced writer Frank Darabont to write a role specifically for Brooks as a sniper in the film, but Brooks bafflingly turned it down. The reason? He wanted to be the star and didn’t want to share the limelight with the rest of the cast. A cast, mind you, which consisted of Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Ed Burns — AKA, a dream role! Sanderson also shared that Brooks claimed that, although he idolized Hanks, he didn’t believe anyone would see the movie. Saving Private Ryan went on to win 5 Oscars at the 1999 Academy Awards, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest war films ever made. However, that wasn’t the only major role Garth Brooks turned down, he was also offered a role in Twister.

Garth Brooks Turned Down a Role in 'Twister' For a Bizarre Reason

After rejecting the once-in-a-lifetime role in Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg himself asked Brooks what kind of role he was looking to play. Brooks replied that he wanted to play “a bad guy”, and so Spielberg sent him a script for Twister. The film follows a group of storm chasers who come up with a prototype that will aid in gathering tornado-related data. The only issue is that in order to gather this data, they have to get their prototype (which they’ve appropriately deemed “Dorothy”) inside of a tornado. The movie was one of the biggest blockbusters of 1996, and a reboot/sequel starring Glen Powell is set to release this month. It was a great opportunity, and yet Brooks turned it down as well. However, his reasoning for doing so may be even more baffling than his reason for turning down Saving Private Ryan.

According to Sanderson’s claims, when Brooks turned down the role he explained that he wanted to be the star of the movie, but felt that the true star of the movie was the tornado. So he turned down, a possible career launch of a role, because he didn’t want to share the spotlight with a tornado. A CGI tornado, mind you. Though not explicitly stated in the suit, it has been rumored that Brooks was up for the role of Dusty in the film (which eventually went to Philip Seymour Hoffman) meaning his role would have been very prominent and he would have been the star he hoped.

Garth Brooks Repeatedly Sabotaged His Acting Career

Aside from turning down roles in Saving Private Ryan and Twister — which likely would have been the launching pad Brooks had been itching for — Brooks ruined almost every opportunity presented to Red Strokes Entertainment. According to Sanderson, Brooks refused to work with established and award-winning writers, as he believed he could write something better himself. He also blew a huge opportunity to work on Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. Sanderson got him a meeting with the film’s writer Linda Woolverton and encouraged him to share his idea for the story. Woolverton reportedly liked Brooks’ idea but explained that she prefers to write alone, instead offering for Brooks and Sanderson to be producers on the film as well as for Brooks to record a song on the soundtrack. On the ride home, Brooks told Sanderson to call Woolverton and say the deal was off unless he could co-write the script with her, something Sanderson pleaded with him against doing. The project never went forward with Brooks’ involvement, naturally.

He also had a huge deal with Fox 2000, and they reportedly loved an idea he had for a movie. The movie was to be called The Lamb and was going to be about a rockstar who was worth more dead than he was alive. Sanderson says that in the meeting with Fox, Brooks claimed the music of the film was really important to him because the music expressed the same feelings Brooks felt when his own father passed away. This caught Sanderson off guard as she knew for a fact that Brooks’ father was alive and well. When she asked him about this, and said she was stunned he would lie about it, he reportedly said “but don’t you think it made the pitch so much better?” Ultimately the film didn’t make it much farther past the idea stage because Brooks refused to share his music publishing with Fox. Which is a shame considering the movie did have promise, and could have been good, but there was far too much weirdness surrounding it. Going forward, Brooks decided he didn’t want to have a deal with a studio as he wanted full creative control over the projects chosen by his company. To date, the only films listed under Red Strokes Entertainment’s production label are two made-for-television films, Call Me Claus and Unanswered Prayers. Perhaps that’s his karma for turning down Twister?

