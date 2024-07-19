The Big Picture Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin based their Twister script on the classic screwball movie His Girl Friday, a rom-com about a divorced couple that's known for its fast-paced dialogue.

Jo and Bill's arguments and lingering feelings make Twister a rom-com that fuses entertaining dialogue with intense action scenes.

Other screenwriters sued Crichton and Martin for copyright infringement over Twister, alleging the pair had adapted their scripts without credit.

When you think of 1996's Twister, what comes to mind? Cinema's most unlucky cow goes without saying. There are the Academy Award-nominated visual effects from Industrial Light & Magic; a roll call of the era's best character actors (Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Davies, Todd Field, etc.). For those of us who spent our tender childhoods watching Twister, that formative experience probably spawned either daydreams about becoming an adult storm chaser or a lifelong entrancement with tornadoes (or both). Yet I ask you: what is Twister without estranged lovers Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) pouring their hearts out in the dramatically cascading rain? Or making out in the aftermath of an F5 tornado they illogically survived? Everyone remembers the cow. We come back for the bickering sexual tension, the unresolved feelings, and the irrepressible love declarations. Twister never hides its romantic comedy origins, it just dips them into the disaster and horror genres for extra rizz. This was purposeful; a 1940s screwball love triangle inspired screenwriters Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin to create one of the '90s most charmingly enduring blockbusters — followed by copyright lawsuits that sprang up as quickly as two sister twisters.

How Does 'His Girl Friday' Connect to 'Twister'?

In a 2020 interview with Vulture, Twister director Jan de Bont explained how Crichton and Martin built Twister’s humorous feel and emotional hook around the same conceit as 1940's His Girl Friday. Directed by Howard Hawks and based on Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's play The Front Page, Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell star as fast-talking journalists and divorced exes Walter Burns and Hildy Johnson, respectively. Hildy's decision to quit her job in favor of domestic life with her new fiancé spurs Walter into action to win her back: both in re-matrimonial bliss and to keep his newspaper's finest employee on lock.

Many critics and cinephiles consider His Girl Friday the ideal screwball rom-com. The assessment usually credits Grant and Russell's exhilarating performances and sophisticated chemistry; Friday is their playground for a sizzling yet sweet duel between equally matched personalities. They turn the tongue-twisting dialogue into a nimble tango that appears effortless but is anything but, considering the script's bracing pace and Hawks' pioneering decision to overlap the characters' sentences. TCM credits the 191-page screenplay as "one of the first, if not the first, films to have characters talk over the lines of other characters, for a more realistic sound. Before this, movie characters completed their lines before the next lines were started."

It helps that His Girl Friday was produced at the height of the screwball. Grant and Russell were already experienced comedic improvisers, and the template was a proven success. Plot-wise, a divorced couple reigniting their romance was a popular trope; Grant had played an ex-husband wooing his reluctant divorcee in 1937's The Awful Truth, and would again after Friday with The Philadelphia Story. Rooting for a couple to get their act together almost always guarantees audience engagement. Hoping that two stubborn nerds can make their failed marriage work is a step above.

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton Make 'Twister' a Romantic Comedy

Although Twister's banter opts for a more accessible '90s realism than His Girl Friday, Jo and Bill are a meteorologist couple one unsigned document away from divorcing. Much like Hildy, Bill already has his underappreciated fiancée Melissa (Jami Gertz) waiting in the wings and along for the tornado ride. And oh, are Jo and Bill argumentative. Their constant back-and-forth doubles as a love language call-and-response, full as it is of baiting remarks. Jo making one comment that could either be innocuous or slyly undermining is all it takes to raise Bill's defensive hackles — which also flips the "on" switch for the age-old tradition of using witty dialogue to convey sexual tension. Every exchange between this duo inevitably flares into impassioned arguments distracting enough to veer off the road (don't bicker and drive, kids!).

Paxton, in what's criminally his only blockbuster romantic role, is a natural as the aggrieved lead who's just this side of overexaggerated. Bill the character feels ready to turn to the camera in The Office-style exasperation over his love interest's stubbornness. Hunt plays more of the "straight man" comedy archetype to Bill's vein-pulsing-in-his-forehead vibes. Given the childhood trauma for which Jo desperately needs therapy, her determination is forlorn and her wit the subdued kind. However, never question her savvy; a woman who blasts Tori Amos will absolutely one-versus-one a deadly weather phenomenon without putting her hair in a ponytail. And Hunt gets to have fun, her comedy experience doing most of the one-liner heavy lifting with perfect wryness and pacing: just take "cow," a single-word sentence with an audible ellipsis.

Together, Hunt and Paxton settle into an easy chemistry. Jo and Bill are massive nerds who match each other's freaks. They speak their own scientific language (i.e., "no one understands this person like I do") and know their way around the other's hang-ups, even if failing to navigate those complications led to their impending divorce. No matter how much they argue, they fall into their familiar rhythm and can't shake it off. Jo can't resist showing the finished Dorothy equipment to Bill even though he's imploring her to autograph their divorce papers, and he merrily abandons Melissa at the first sign of metrological trouble. It's pretty sad — by which I mean, delightful — when Melissa, Jo's crew, and every stranger tuned into their radio frequency (that's not a metaphor) recognize what these awkward dorks spend 113 minutes refusing to see.

'Twister's Action and Dialogue Keep It Constantly Moving

Image via Warner Bros.

Hunt agrees the movie is "totally a rom-com," citing the love-to-hate-you dynamic to Vulture and sharing that she and revision screenwriter Jeff Nathanson "would poke around about what funny things these two characters would say to each other." Nathanson was one of several writers de Bont called to adjust Crichton and Martin's original draft. De Bont wanted to fuse the humor with the action scenes, citing a need to mimic "the world of storm chasing and the excitement you feel when chasing" and "the idea of this movie was that action events are taking place in the background of dialogue scenes."

Twister's characters rarely pause. They gleefully hop into immediate action. As they pursue a tornado, car radios keep the physically disparate team in steady communication. The camera reinforces this kinetic energy by closely following the vehicle caravan before swinging out into wide shots that contrast the tiny cars against a massive tornado in the near distance — conveying the scale of its threat and the resulting destruction. The actors performing their stunts further amplify the propulsive sensation, a tactic de Bont had helped develop during his time as Die Hard's cinematographer.

Twister's philosophy of nervous motion infiltrates even its quiet moments. Hunt's first scene as Jo foreshadows her unsettled heart and the movie's storm-chasing furor: Bill follows Jo around as she assembles equipment, her actions interrupting their floundering small talk. Perhaps surprisingly, the most classically screwball scene is the meal at Aunt Meg's (Lois Smith) house. There’s a high-octane flow to the team's conversation, and the characters rhythmically pass food around the table and rotate in-between rooms. Aiming for realism, de Bont filmed with two cameras and encouraged the actors to overlap their lines instead of waiting for their turn, the same technique deployed by His Girl Friday. Twister retains its inspirations but applies them to an updated scenario.

Michael Crichton and Anne-Martin Were Sued Over 'Twister's Script

Image via Warner Bros.

Years before the cast and crew discussed Twister's origins, two plagiarism lawsuits brought its inspirations to light. Stephen B. Kessler, a writer from Missouri, had channeled his love for amateur tornado-watching into a script called Catch the Wind, which he claims to have copyrighted as early as 1989. Kessler's 1996 suit alleges that his script, which included a love triangle, inspired Twister and was "widely distributed in Hollywood [...] and made the finals of a screenwriting contest sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."

As reported by Variety, Crichton cited His Girl Friday and "a PBS docu[mentary] about real tornado chasers" during his testimony and denied knowing that Catch the Wind existed. Not long after, Indiana-based writer Daniel Perkins sued over his 1989 script Tornado Chasers, a story that saw "the military harnessing tornadoes as weapons," with similar claims. Kessler and Perkins’ cases were lost and dropped, respectively. Tony Award-winning playwright William Hauptman purported that Crichton and Martin based Twister on his novel The Storm Season, but didn’t pursue legal action.

Matching vigorous action with equivalent dialogue elevates Twister's spectacle and makes it a perfect successor to the screwball format. The crew's sharp creative instincts give the story a refreshingly familiar entry point, even if the characters' motivations are somewhat flimsy and their romantic drama more than a little silly. Twister has such good humor about itself that it's as impossible to resist as Jo and Bill's rapport. You know what they say: the best relationships include laughter and tornadoes.

