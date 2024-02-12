The Big Picture The new Twisters trailer showcases a familiar tone from its 1996 prequel, featuring a team of storm-chasing scientists making a difference.

The film is a standalone sequel that aims to capture the adventure and inspiration of the original, while incorporating updated technology and ways to understand weather systems.

With nods to the original film, Twisters promises to bring the audience a brilliant new chapter that combines thrilling tornado action with the state of the world today.

The first Twisters trailer took the world by storm with a familiar tone of its 1996 prequel showcasing a team of storm-chasing scientists, trying to make a difference. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the feature stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos as the new generation of storm chasers. Along with some massive tornadoes wreaking havoc on Oklahoma, and a ragtag team member excited to shout out a phenomenon developing in front of them “We got twins,” the trailer sets a great tone for the feature. Now Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new look at the feature and it's equally impressive.

The new images see Edgar-Jones, Ramos, and Powell looking at the storm in the eye. Another behind-the-scenes image Chung is seen in a green field with the cast, while another sees Powell in a cowboy hat smiling at the crowd wherein another image sees him rescuing Sasha Lane. The images enhance the overall tone of the film hyping the audience for what’s to come.

‘Twisters’ Follows Its Predecessor Closely but Is a Standalone Story

The feature is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twisters, so for Chung, it was essential “that it always felt like in that first movie, which didn't necessarily feel like a disaster movie." Speaking of the original, he reveals that "To me, it felt like an adventure movie, and I always loved how that movie inspired a generation of meteorologists and people who were interested in science and weather just because it made that study feel like it was an adventure. That's something that I wanted to retain with this one."

The plot details of the upcoming feature are tightly under wraps though it will open a new chapter in the franchise. Edgar-Jones promises that the sequel contains "loads of nods to the original," as she worked with some of the same consultants who worked on the 1996 film. She further teased the new chapter to be "brilliant.” “There's new technology, there's new ways to understand these crazy weather systems and tornadoes — so we're bringing it up to date with what the state of the world is now." No doubt the film will showcase the updated weather technology to amp up the central conflict. Along with the aforementioned cast, the film also features Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O'Brian.

Twisters will storm into theatres on July 19. You can check out the new images below and learn more about the film in our guide here.

