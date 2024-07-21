The Big Picture Melissa Reeves, the voice of reason in Twister, struggles to fit in with the tornado-chasing daredevils who live for the thrill of the storm.

The storm chasers are so focused on their dangerous work that they fail to realize Melissa's fear and discomfort as a newcomer to their world.

Melissa, inspired by screwball comedy elements, provides a relatable perspective for viewers unfamiliar with the chaos of storm chasing in Tornado Alley.

It’s hard to stand out from the eccentric personalities in 1996’s Twister when there’s Bill (Bill Paxton), the tornado whisperer who can sense the right conditions for a funnel cloud, Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), who blames an F5 for targeting her family during childhood, and their fearless team of storm chasers who drive into the storm, not away. One character that doesn’t fit in among this batch is Dr. Melissa Reeves (Jami Gertz), who is at odds with pretty much every character. But why do these tornado nerds treat her so badly? Second question: do they even realize they are?

Melissa has no idea what she’s getting into, becoming the rational, voice of reason for viewers at home watching who may also wonder why the heck anyone would hunt down weather at its worst. On top of seeing two cows flying (actually, that was just the same one) and taking shelter from ferocious winds, Melissa realizes she’s gotten herself into a love triangle, and she’s getting pushed out. There’s no denying this is a classic disaster movie, but Twister also owes inspiration to an iconic screwball comedy, setting up Melissa’s character to be the outsider with a naivety to what goes down in Tornado Alley. She brings common sense to the debris-thrashing madness, even while the storm chasers are unaware of it.

Twister

Bill and Jo Harding, advanced storm chasers on the brink of divorce, must join together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes. Director Jan de bont Cast Helen Hunt , Bill Paxton , Cary Elwes , Jami Gertz , Philip Seymour Hoffman , Lois Smith Writers Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin Tagline The Dark Side of Nature. Release Date May 10, 1996 Runtime 113 minutes Studio Warner Bros. & Universal Pictures Expand

Who Is Dr. Melissa Reeves in ‘Twister’?

Jami Gertz gets caught between two vampires in The Lost Boys, but there is nothing supernatural about her time in Oklahoma. Melissa Reeves tags along with her fiancé Bill, who prepares to finally cut ties with his past and start a future with her. It will be a stable life, with a weatherman job waiting for him and her busy work as a reproductive therapist who never leaves a client waiting. She offers calm advice to one of them who calls, hearing their concerns and relieving their worries, but Melissa could use some calming words because this future between Bill and her hits a snag.

Bill is still married to Jo, the leader of a group of storm chasers, and she didn’t invite him to Oklahoma to hand over signed divorce papers. It’s the active season of tornado alley, the perfect conditions to test out Dorothy, the scientific instrument Bill and Jo had worked on to gather data from inside a funnel. Pretty soon, Melissa finds herself tagging along with Bill, whose passion for storm chasing has been reignited as he unintentionally and deliberately gets her into tornadic close encounters that are just too damn traumatizing for her from the get-go. How these Twister characters treat Melissa is not mean-spirited, but it comes off as completely insensitive, and there’s one reason for this among Jo’s team.

'Twister's Storm Chasers Can’t Focus on Anything but the Storms

Image via Warner Bros.

Jo’s crew are daredevils and scientists, who all share a fascination with bad weather. Their main goal is to get Dorothy’s can of sensors lifted into a tornado to collect data to help create an advanced warning system for the public (precious extra minutes the demolished town of Wakita desperately needed). This life-saving work is why they are so intensely dedicated to it, and why they can’t see how an outsider like Melissa would be petrified by her front-row seat to Mother Nature. While cars speed in the other direction, Jo’s crew are racing to what everyone is running from. There wouldn’t be a movie if these storm chasers weren’t as devoted as they were, which means their attention isn’t on Melissa. It doesn’t help that the one member who she is stuck with doesn’t ease her sheer panic.

Dusty (Philip Seymour Hoffman) doesn’t understand the concept of personal space, making the reserved Melissa more frazzled in this culture shock. When she drives behind everyone during the first chase, she swerves to avoid hitting Jo’s truck, which has been flung onto the road. The chasers don't check on Melissa, instead, they rush over to their leader -- in fairness, Bill and Jo did nearly get sucked up by an F-1 -- leaving Dusty to approach Melissa and do nothing to lower her anxiety levels: “Did you just miss that truck? That's awesome! That's awesome!” It’s just another day for Jo’s team, but Twister doesn’t just poke fun at Jami Gertz's fish out of water, her character is a stand-in for viewers who haven’t tried to catch up to a twister, and probably won’t.

Dr. Melissa Reeves Is an Audience Surrogate

Image via Warner Bros.

The character’s inexperience helps to pull out the exposition, letting viewers learn about the Fujita scale, a destruction tier to rate tornadoes. Storm chasing isn’t for the light-hearted though, unpredictable weather needs people who stay alert to the changing conditions and not lose their cool, risking their team or partner’s life. Dr. Reeves is not a storm chaser in the making, she reacts to everything around her in a very natural way to a newcomer that has been tossed onto the field. The job requires a certain personality and mindset, which Melissa finds out quickly she does not have, putting a strain on her engagement that can’t be mended.

During the film’s second chase set piece, twin waterspouts spin Melissa, Bill, and Jo around in a truck, and the strong winds are not strong enough to overcome the terrified screams from Melissa. The moment the waterspouts die out, Bill and Jo hurry outside for a giddy embrace, as Melissa (you know, Bill’s fiancée) slowly exits in a state of shock. That’s where Jami Gertz’s character is treated the worst in Twister, by the guy who should be worried about her safety, but it isn’t his first concern. It may be an adrenaline rush for the team, but even more specifically for Bill and Jo, and Melissa has no way to compete with that.

'Twister' Contains Elements of Screwball Comedy

Close

“You know, when you used to tell me that you chased tornadoes,” Melissa tells Bill when he finally comforts her, “deep down I always just thought it was a metaphor.” Right after she missed crashing into Jo’s truck, he brings her to the front lines of the waterspouts. Later, when the F4 hits the drive-in, Melissa reacts in utter terror and Bill wants to quiet her down as if the winds aren’t flinging a car through the roof of their shelter. It’s thanks to Bill Paxton’s charisma that Bill doesn’t come off as unlikeable, despite how neglectful he is about putting Melissa dangerously outside her comfort zone. The love story between the storm chasers is kind of zany, and it’s not hard to see who will end up together.

In the truck, Melissa sits in the back, while Bill and Jo are in the front. At the drive-in, right before the F4 strikes, a wide shot has Bill and Jo in the foreground near one another, while in the distance, Melissa steps out of the motel. The divorce papers will be getting torn to pieces, and not by a tornado. This isn’t just a disaster movie, screenwriters Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin use the 1940 screwball comedy His Girl Friday as inspiration for the rapid-fire dialogue and the central romance in Twister. Like Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell’s pair of bickering lovers who are on the cusp of finalizing their divorce, Jo and Bill have their verbal sparring matches. At one point, Bill gets so flustered trying to make his point that he is indeed happy, he forgets his fiancée’s name. Jo helps, making him more agitated.

Dr. Melissa Reeves resembles Ralph Bellamy’s poor, innocent Bruce, who gets caught in the middle between Grant and Russell in His Girl Friday. The rom-com tension is displayed excellently by Gertz, and she portrays terrific comedic timing for each of her baffled reactions to what she deals with. Her head whips around during lunch as she tries to keep up with Jo’s team who are talking over each other; the score by Mark Mancina is at odds with Melissa too, with the main theme of Twister infused with the spirit of the chasers rather than the cautious desire to stay far away from the volatile weather. Unlike His Girl Friday, there are no ulterior motives or planned attempts to break off the engagement from any of the main leads.

One Twister Is Too Many for Gertz's Melissa Reeves

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In an EW interview, Helen Hunt believed Gertz was an underrated asset to the story, and revealed there could have been different exchanges between the women in Bill’s life. “In some early drafts of the script, they were kind of catty with each other, but we both thought, ‘Boy, is that a mistake,’ and we just never did that,” Hunt said. “She (Gertz) had the less flashy part, but I think she was part of the secret sauce that made it fun to watch. Maybe more than people realize.” The closest the movie gets to having Dr. Reeves and Dr. Harding clash is in a scene that takes place early on.

Melissa is perceptive, which probably makes her a successful reproductive therapist, and she deduces Jo’s feelings towards Bill, saying to her, “I just hope this isn’t some desperate attempt to keep him in your life.” It’s not petty, but it is blunt and a correct assessment. Jo and Bill rekindle their romance as they chase and survive twisters, but neither has intentional plans to end Bill's engagement. He went to get the divorce papers signed, and Jo had him come see Dorothy be deployed, not knowing he was engaged. In the end, Melissa accepts that she needs to call off the engagement.

She isn’t a thrill-seeker, which isn’t a bad thing, but Jo, Bill, and their team of storm chasers should have understood how chaotic and frightening tracking down tornadoes is for the average person, especially someone who didn’t anticipate what was coming. The decision not to have returning characters reappear in Twisters might make fans happy that they won't be seeing a nostalgia-bait legacy sequel. There's someone else who is probably even more pleased with this choice. Dr. Melissa Reeves doesn't have to worry about her blood pressure spiking when a tornado siren blares.

Twister is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max