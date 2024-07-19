The Big Picture Twisters is a standalone sequel to Twister, featuring new storm chasers and modern elements.

The original Twister is a beloved classic combining realistic effects with a gripping narrative.

Fans can relive the intense chase scenes of Twister and enjoy a double feature with Twisters in theaters.

With the release of Twisters this week, a standalone sequel to the iconic 1996 film Twister, it's no surprise that the original movie has surged to the top spot on Max's streaming service. Fans old and new are revisiting the original storm-chasing thriller, reminding us why it remains a beloved classic even after nearly three decades. Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, best known for his Oscar-nominated film Minari, brings a fresh take to the tornado-chasing genre without relying on the characters from the original. Instead, it introduces a new set of storm chasers led by Kate Carter, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Tyler Owens, portrayed by Glen Powell. The plot revolves around these characters' differing approaches to storm chasing, set against the backdrop of increasingly severe and unpredictable weather patterns in Oklahoma​.

For those catching up, the original Twister follows the story of Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), a meteorologist obsessed with tornadoes after witnessing one kill her father during her childhood. Her estranged husband, Bill Harding (Bill Paxton), a former storm chaser turned weatherman, returns to finalize their divorce but gets drawn back into storm chasing. Together, they aim to deploy "Dorothy," a device designed to release sensors into a tornado to gather critical data and improve warning systems. The film combines realistic special effects with a gripping narrative, culminating in the successful deployment of Dorothy into a massive F5 tornado, while Jo and Bill rekindle their relationship amidst the chaos​. The film features an eclectic supporting cast including the likes of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Alan Ruck and more.

And it's not just at the movies where people want to get a hit of storm chasing. The acclaimed docuseries In the Eye of the Storm is also trending and in the top ten. Following one of the more violent storm seasons across the midwest, it seems as if nature itself has decided to go viral this year, and folks just can't get enough of acts of God. Hold on tight.

Is 'Twisters' Worth Seeing?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Early reviews for Twisters highlight its thrilling action sequences and impressive special effects, which have been praised for their realism and intensity. Critics have noted that while the film embraces the adventurous spirit of its predecessor, it also incorporates modern elements, including social media dynamics and advanced storm-tracking technology.​ For those who have fond memories of the original Twister, Twisters offers a nostalgic yet fresh experience. As audiences flock to theaters to catch the latest storm-chasing adventure, it's clear that the legacy of Twister continues to captivate and inspire.

If you haven't seen Twister in a while or are curious to see what all the fuss is about, now is the perfect time to stream it on Max. Whether you're reliving the intense chase scenes and groundbreaking special effects or experiencing them for the first time, Twister remains a must-watch. And with Twisters now in theaters, you can enjoy a thrilling double feature that spans generations of storm-chasing excitement.

Stream on Max