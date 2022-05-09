There are many things that come to mind when one considers the Jan de Bont classic, Twister: the sight of a cow spinning around a violent tornado A tank being swept up by 300-mile winds and releasing hundreds of tiny globes buoyed by cola cans. The line; “we’ve got sisters!” Philip Seymour Hoffman in his most un-Philip Seymour Hoffman role (nailing it, of course). But at the heart of the tale (or the eye of the storm) are the relationships between the characters. Yes, a group of scientists ticking off tropes and united by passion and a death wish, while Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and Dr. William "Bill" Harding (Bill Paxton), come to realize that they are bound by more than the weather. But at what expense?

Collateral damage from this revelation is in the form of Dr. Melissa Reeves (Jami Gertz): A reproductive therapist, William’s fiancée, and feminist icon. The tale of a middle-class professional trying to juggle work, a relationship, and her self-respect rarely cracks a mention in the world of storm chasing, but her determination to get Jo to sign those divorce papers from Bill while doing her darndest to fit in is worthy of a spin-off. Few would have the bravery to get their hands dirty let alone such a gorgeous white suit, but Dr. Reeves maintains class and dignity as she spends the better part of two hours being thrust into a world of passive-aggressive exes, life-threatening winds, and a barely road-worthy minibus driven by an unkempt and excitable Dustin "Dusty" Davis (Phillip Seymour Hoffman).

Image Via Warner Bros.

So why does the therapist with a jam-packed work-life, forthcoming marriage, and seemingly no interest in the chaos of Mother Nature tag along for the ride? If her own words are to be believed, she "finds it interesting." And who wouldn't? An opportunity to explore another side of life, to understand more about her future husband and his past, and to keep a close eye on her fiancé's ex. Not only does Dr. Reeves continue on what increasingly resembles a suicide mission, but she does so despite being constantly shoved into vans without an ally to ward off the "interloper" stares, and regularly finds herself under the "care" of Dusty and his excessive sound system.

And if being forced into thorny social circles in between bouts of watching her loved one almost die on several occasions isn't enough (the less said about her own close calls the better), Dr. Reeves is obligated to make small talk with The Other Woman's aunt (Lois Smith). To be fair, Aunt Meg is hospitable and polite but it's impossible to observe the scene without noting an accusatory edge of "so you’re the new one" in her eyes. To her credit yet again, Dr. Reeves does her best not to let these tricky situations take over, and by the conclusion of her allotted airtime, seems to have developed a connection with the scientists, including the aforementioned Head of Excited Woo-Hoos, Dusty Davis.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Another overlooked fact about Dr. Reeves is her multitasking prowess. Juggling a private practice whilst fleeing every scale of a tornado in Oklahoma, she does her best to offer sage counsel (“we’ve talked about this before - she did not marry your penis”) despite an increasingly untenable personal life. Our Girlboss (the good type) even goes along with the sacrifice of their shiny new Dodge Ram so that the ex-wife can continue putting everyone’s lives in danger. And does she complain? No. Instead, the unsung hero resumes building her telehealth skills and adapting to a new way of life (“I gotta go, Julia. We got cows”). Only once does she voice her suspicions about the sudden dysfunctional road trip, but never lets it become a catfight, ensuring the moral high ground is her go-to, even when Jo attempts to derail her civility (“Is it Melinda?... Melissa? Wasn’t there a Melinda in there somewhere?”).

The greatest test of character for our Princess-Leia-With-a-PhD occurs in a particularly cinematic fashion: despite her personal and professional sacrifices, the attempts on her life (admittedly by Mother Nature rather than Helen Hunt), and the enduring of terrible music and personalities, Dr. Reeves is repaid by being forced to stand in the rain and listen to her fiancée declare his dedication to his former wife over the CB radio. Anyone would be forgiven for being angry and vengeful, but not this level-headed icon! Refusing to be helpless or an object of pity, to take umbrage at a weekend of being pummeled with dirt and made to feel lesser-than, Dr. Reeves acknowledges the ways in which she has misunderstood her fiancée (although her admission that she assumed his listed occupation of Tornado Chaser "was just a metaphor" seems a bit rich), maintains a ‘"this is no one’s fault" diplomacy, and states that she is a big girl who can “find (her) own way back”. Noble, strong, and unencumbered by resentment, Dr. Melissa Reeves may have lost the battle for Bill, but won the war for Women.

