Three years after it was announced to be in the works, the highly anticipated Twister reboot has begun naming the actors who will bring to life the next set of storm chasers in what has been described as "a new chapter". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was recently cast in an On Swift Horses adaptation has become the first actor to join the cast of the sequel, which has been simply titled Twisters.

While earlier speculations had it that Helen Hunt, who starred in the original film, could return to reprise her role in the sequel, Edgar-Jones is the only actor officially confirmed for a role in the film. Hunt's part in the second film remains doubtful, however, there might yet be room to see familiar faces re-appear, perhaps to guide the new set of storm chasers as they seek to embark on their own adventure in this new chapter. Plot details for the upcoming film remains under wraps, but it's been revealed that Edgar-Jones will play a former storm chaser who now works an office desk job following a near-death encounter with a disastrous tornado. She is however, forced out of the retirement to confront her worst fears when an occasion arises.

Twisters will be Edgar-Jones' first tentpole gig, and judging by her recent splendid performance in Where The Crawdads Sing, it was only a matter of time before the big studios came calling for her talent. The British actress has only been around for a few years, but she has already gained the approval of industry critics. Her career has been on a steady rise since she broke out on BBC's Normal People which earned her several notable nods. She featured in Hulu's limited drama Under the Banner of Heaven and has also been a part of War of the Worlds and Gentleman Jack. She is currently filming On Swift Horses, which will mark her second time in a major novel adaptation.

The original Twister film released in 1996 was a special effects spectacle which wowed audiences and scooped a whopping $495 million at the box office against an $88 million budget. While a disaster film, the film delivered heavy on the scare that some considered it a horror film. Twister featured an ensemble cast and followed a pair of estranged storm chasers facing off against a rival group. The film was an outstanding success which left a lasting impact on pop-culture.

The Team Behind The Twister Reboot

Twisters hails from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and has on board a number of names behind the original to ensure that quality is at least maintained and even surpassed. Frank Marshall the man behind the hit Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises will produce under his Kennedy/Marshall Company. Lee Isaac Chung will direct the film, a job he won following a competitive selection process that included Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski. Chung will direct from a script by Mark L. Smith. Universal already has a release date set for the sequel, and is projecting that the film will be ready to storm into theaters on July 19, 2024.