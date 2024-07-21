The Big Picture Decades after starring in the 1996 hit Twister, actor Bill Paxton had plans to direct an ambitious sequel.

Taking inspiration from the 1925 Tri-State Tornado, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history, Paxton envisioned a more intense film that would employ 3D technology to deliver an immersive experience.

Twister co-star Helen Hunt also had ideas for a sequel that would feature a diverse cast, but struggled to gain interest from studio backers.

Nearly 25 years after Twister tore through the box office and helped usher in a new wave of disaster films, development on a sequel to the 1996 movie began in earnest. With various cooks in the proverbial kitchen, including Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the project didn't formally take shape until the fall of 2022. Through the collaboration of Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, Twisters, written by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith and with Minari director Lee Issac Chung tapped to direct, finally got the coveted green light.

Years before the long-awaited sequel, however, Twister star Bill Paxton had plans of his own for a second round of storm-chasing thrills. Taking inspiration from the devastating 1925 Tri-State Tornado, and seeking to capitalize on technological advances in filmmaking (notably 3D photography), the actor conceived a wild pitch. Having once referred to Twister as a "Pepsi Lite version," Paxton's ideas for a sequel would've made for a more intense, destructive, and ambitious vision for a disaster film.

The 1925 Tri-State Tornado Is the Deadliest in U.S. History

At 1:00 PM on March 18, 1925, a tornado formed over Ellington, Missouri. With no official forecasting mechanism in place — and weather officials being forbidden to use the word "tornado" for fear of spreading panic — the storm raged from west to east, killing 11 people before moving into the southern region of Illinois and laying waste to multiple towns. Within hours, more than 600 residents had lost their lives, including 234 in the town of Murphysboro, before the tornado moved further east and crossed yet another state line into Indiana.

Among the destruction in Indiana was the leveling of 85 farms and several towns, including Owensville, Griffin, and Princeton, resulting in 71 fatalities. By 4:30 PM, the EF5 tornado finally ran out of steam, having traveled 219 miles and reached speeds as high as 300 mph — both of which were record numbers at the time — injuring 2,000 in addition to the 695 lives it claimed. A century later, the Tri-State Tornado remains the deadliest in U.S. history, and while contemporary society may not be widely familiar with the disaster, Twister co-star Bill Paxton sought to resurrect its devastating legacy through a sequel to the 1996 hit.

Bill Paxton Also Wanted To Direct a 'Twister' Sequel

Close

In 2012, Bill Paxton laid out his vision for a follow-up to Twister. Having directed Frailty and The Greatest Game Ever Played in 2001 and 2005, respectively, he wanted to not only reprise his role as Bill Harding alongside Helen Hunt, but step behind the camera as well. "I’d love to direct a sequel to that movie," he said. "I've always felt like there was a Jaws version of that movie."

A student of meteorological history, Paxton took a particular interest in the 1925 Tri-State Tornado, turning to the unprecedented event as inspiration for raising the destructive stakes that a sequel to Twister would undoubtedly demand. "I actually went down there and toured the towns," he recalled. "So we wanted to tie into something like that. I mean, another Tri-State Tornado? That’d make the news." But in order to realize a level of cinematic destruction on par with the Tri-State Tornado, the actor knew he'd need access to the latest and greatest in filmmaking technology.

Related The Making of 'Twister' Was a Whirlwind of Chaos Before 'Twisters' with Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, let's unpack the production drama on Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton's 1996 disaster thriller.

Considering the groundbreaking advances in 3D photography that emerged in the years since Twister, Paxton aspired to create a sensory experience that would prioritize immersive, realistic thrills over the fantasy-based effects often associated with such technology. He told the previously cited AV Club that "to use the 3-D technology to create that, I think it’d really be a nail-biting, on-the-edge-of-your-seat experience." Since the actor's untimely death in 2017, however, such ambitious plans for a film unfortunately failed to gain traction, but as it turns out, Paxton wasn't the only Twister alum who tried to get a sequel off the ground.

Helen Hunt Also Had Ideas for a 'Twister' Sequel

Image via Warner Bros.

Decades after her starring turn as Jo Harding in Twister, Helen Hunt hoped to revisit the character. Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! in 2021, she revealed she tried pitching ideas for a sequel. According to Hunt, the film would have featured a diverse cast, including Hamilton's Daveed Diggs and her Blindspotting co-star Rafael Casal, focusing on storm chasers associated with an HCBU. "I tried to get it made," she said, but garnering interest from studio backers proved difficult. "We could barely get a meeting, and this is in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity. It would have been so cool." As Diggs reported to Insider, the film was rejected for reasons that were "shady in the way that we know the industry is shady."

Given the surge and success of legacy sequels in recent years, including Creed, Mad Max: Fury Road and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Freaky Friday 2, and Tron: Ares, it's arguably inevitable that a follow-up to a beloved disaster film like Twister would finally be made. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt's respective ideas for a sequel to their 1996 hit may have never come to fruition, but fans can still rejoice in Lee Isaac Chung's $200 million spectacle of thrills and mayhem. And in an industry where money talks, Twisters, depending on box office performance and the overall reaction from audiences, could conceivably give Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. a worthwhile incentive to re-examine what Paxton and Hunt envisioned.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Twister is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX