Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell will lead the cast in the new movie.

Anthony Ramos, known for leading Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will also join the cast.

As the release of Twisters quickly approaches the big screen, it has been revealed that Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. took plenty of liberties when coming up with ideas for the follow-up to the 1996 action classic. During a recent interview with Inverse, Jan de Bont, the filmmaker behind the original movie, said he wasn't consulted during the development of the upcoming sequel, meaning that Lee Isaac Chung's next project might be more disconnected from its predecessor than we originally thought. After all, a new team is set to chase the biggest storms produced on the planet.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are set to lead the cast of the sequel, returning to the world that delivered some of cinema's most iconic shots decades ago. Even if cows aren't seeing flying around in next year's blockbuster, the legacy of the first movie will continue, with new characters taking on the dangers nature can deliver to our planet. Anthony Ramos is also set to be a part of the cast after the summer that saw him join the Autobots during the events of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Unstoppable tornadoes will be a very different kind of threat than giant robots, but Ramos will play a character that will do whatever it takes to survive.

In the 1996 classic, Jo (Helen Hunt) becomes a thrill-seeking meteorologist after her family suffers a tragedy when a tornado struck near their home when she was a child. The emotions that went through her during that moment motivated her to dedicate the rest of her life to scientific research on predicting twisters. When her husband Bill (Bill Paxton) shows up looking to finalize their divorce, the two rekindle their romance while making groundbreaking scientific discoveries. With the right research, their machine could be able to accurately predict where tornadoes would connect with the ground, delivering life saving information to families in the midwest.

The Long Road to Twisters

Interest in developing a sequel to Twisters had been going around at Universal and Warner Bros. for quite some time, with Helen Hunt even wanting to write and direct the second installment herself. Unfortunately, she couldn't find a version of the project that both she and the studio liked, prompting talks to cease between the two parties. A couple of years later, it was announced that Lee Isaac Chung would helm the project, and the sequel received a stellar summer release date for next year. Time will tell if audiences will be as interested in the new story as they were in the original.

Twisters is scheduled to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. You can check out our interview with Glen Powell below.