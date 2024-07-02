The Big Picture Ahead of Twisters' debut on July 19, Twister is now available to stream on Max

Twister, starring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, was the second-highest-grossing film of 1996.

Twister will be released on 4K Blu-ray on July 9.

Buckle up, people! Twisters only has a few days left before hitting theaters this summer, but before then, the original film, Twister, is returning to streaming. From July 1, the original movie, directed by Jan de Bont, from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, is now available to stream on Max, giving subscribers a real treat just days before the film is set to be released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time.

A 90s classic, Twister remains a favorite of many worldwide, naturally prompting high expectations for its standalone follow-up, which is scheduled to premiere on July 19. Starring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as a team of scruffy scientists and meteorologists, the Warner Bros. film grossed $495 million worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing film of 1996. Not to mention, it sold about 54.7 million tickets in the U.S. and has gained critical success over the years.

The 1996 movie follows Hunt’s Dr. Jo Harding, who, as a young girl, watched her father taken away from her family's storm cellar by a massive tornado. Twister's original synopsis reads:

"Now a storm chaser, a scientist who risks her life to study the dark side of nature by taking her data-transmitting instruments directly into the path of a deadly storm, Jo chases the largest tornado to ever strike Oklahoma as her marriage implodes and rival scientists will stop at nothing to steal her breakthrough."

'Twister' Will Also Arrive On 4K Blu-ray This Summer

Speaking of Twister's 4K Blu-ray release, it was announced back in May that the disaster thriller film would arrive in that format on July 9 with special features including the all-new featurette "The Legacy of Twister: Taken by the Wind" and a couple of featurettes from past releases of the film. These include, "Chasing the Storm: Twister Revisited," "Anatomy of a Twister," and "The Making of Twister." An audio commentary by director De Bont and visual effects supervisor Stefen Fangmeier was also said to be included alongside the music video for Van Halen's "Humans Being," which was written for the film. The set will sell for $33.99 USD and will arrive this summer on disc and digital.

Twister is currently available to watch on Max, while its spiritual sequel starring Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, and Daisy Edgar-Jones will arrive in theaters on July 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future information.

