The Big Picture Don't miss the chance to feel the thrill and intensity of storm-chasing in the immersive 4DX format with Twister and its sequel Twisters.

Due to popular demand, Regal has extended 4DX screenings of Twisters, allowing fans to experience both films in a format like never before.

Secure your seats early for this exclusive event from August 30 to September 5, offering a cinematic portrayal of nature's fury with cutting-edge technology.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience as Regal reintroduces the disaster movie classic Twister (1996) and its 2024 sequel Twisters in the immersive 4DX format. From August 30, audiences will have the unique opportunity to experience both films in a format that enhances the thrill and intensity of storm-chasing with seat motion, wind effects, and the ability to feel your organs get rearranged in real time. The decision to extend the 4DX screenings of Twisters comes after a successful opening week, where showtimes quickly sold out across Regal locations.

"During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format," stated James Lamar, Head of Film at Regal. Recognising the overwhelming demand, Regal has decided to bring back these screenings for an additional week, while also offering fans the chance to experience the original Twister in 4DX for the first time.

For a limited time, from August 30 through September 5, Regal will offer alternating showtimes of Twister and Twisters in 4DX at participating theaters. This special event allows fans of the genre to immerse themselves fully in the cinematic portrayal of nature's fury, brought to life with cutting-edge technology that simulates the sensation of being caught in the storm.

Tickets for these exclusive 4DX showtimes will be available starting today. Moviegoers can purchase tickets at theatre box offices, kiosks, through the Regal mobile app, or on REGmovies.com. Don't miss this chance to experience these iconic disaster films like never before! Secure your seats early, as these screenings are expected to sell out quickly.

What Are The 'Twisters' Movies About?

Twister (1996) follows a team of storm chasers led by Dr. Jo Harding and her ex-husband, Bill (Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton) who aim to study tornadoes using a device called "Dorothy." As they race against rival chasers, they encounter increasingly dangerous storms, culminating in a deadly F5 tornado. The film explores the thrill and peril of tornado hunting.

Twisters (2024) centers on Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser turned meteorologist, who is drawn back to the field to test a new tracking system. She teams up with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a social-media star, as they confront unprecedented storms. The film emphasises their struggle to understand and survive the extreme weather events.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the original or excited to catch the latest chapter, this 4DX event is a must-see for thrill-seekers and film enthusiasts alike.