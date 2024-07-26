The Big Picture Twisted is a documentary that looks at the urban legend of a tornado hitting a drive-in theater showing Twister.

Twisted recreates the 1996 incident at a Canadian drive-in, with interviews and atmospheric footage.

The legend adds to the legacy of Twister, known for its production issues, and connects to other cursed films.

Horror and urban legends are a thrilling combo. American Horror Story has based characters and seasons on the Axe Man or killer clowns. Classic movies claim to have experienced “cursed productions” to spook out viewers. Unlike the apparent demonic haunting during the making of The Exorcist or The Omen, severe weather isn’t that hard to believe as something that could happen. Horror-themed scares can be found in disaster movies and this is true for Twister. But did a real-life tornado wreak havoc at a screening of the 1996 blockbuster?

This is an urban legend for a reason. It’s just too much of a coincidence to be true, and yet, witnesses say otherwise. Documentary filmmaker Jay Cheel made the 2016 short film Twisted (which is available to watch in full on YouTube) to explore the facts and fiction behind this urban legend. The cow-flying special effects in Twister and the tornado wrangling in Twisters (2024) are popcorn thrills to enjoy Mother Nature at her worst within the comfort of a movie. Real life is a different matter. Whether you have checked out the sequel or revisited the original, and need something more, this short documentary on an urban legend will throw you into the eye of the storm.

‘Twister’s Drive-in Scene Is Still Epic

First things first, the scene that is significant to this urban legend is one of many iconic moments in Twister. Bill Harding (Bill Paxton), Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), and their team of storm chasers haven’t been able to get Dorothy, their science instrument, lifted into a tornado to gather life-saving data. Meanwhile, Bill and Jo are falling back in love, despite Bill being engaged to tornado-phobic Dr. Melissa Reeves (Jami Gertz). At the motel/drive-in they're staying at, the calm Oklahoma night takes a turn (or twist). “Night of Horror” is on the board for a double feature of The Shining and Psycho, but the haunted Overlook Hotel and Janet Leigh’s shower death at the Bates Motel are nothing compared to being caught in the path of an oncoming F-4 tornado.

The TV image in the motel room turns to static as the wind picks up outside. Once Bill and Jo realize the massive funnel will strike within minutes, they hurry to alert the attendees and get their team and themselves to safety. The Shining plays on the drive-in screen, and right as Jack Nicholson chops away at a door, the tornado arrives, ripping the screen to shreds. The chasers are lucky, they only have to deal with the wind and debris instead of a head-on collision. There are injuries, but no deaths, luckily. This drive-in scene became a central part of the Universal Studio ride where parkgoers can “get close” to a tornado and its destruction. But a group of movie watchers in real life didn’t need a park pass for a Twister-themed encounter, not when Mother Nature felt like giving everyone an immersive experience.

What Is the ‘Twister’ Urban Legend?

Image via Warner Bros.

In Thorold, Ontario, Canada, the Can-View Drive-In was playing Twister in the summer of 1996. The weather was getting restless, but unlike Bill and Jo onscreen, Canada wasn’t in Tornado Alley, and there was little concern about how bad a storm could become. As the movie played at Can-View, the drive-in scene in Twister was interrupted by a tornado that tore apart the screen in an extremely meta incident. Everyone wanted to have a good time by watching some fictional bad weather, but they got a taste of the real thing. Several witnesses claim they were there on that fateful night to confirm the authenticity of the urban legend.

In documentary filmmaker Jay Cheel’s short, Twisted, he brings together these witnesses for sit-down interviews to hear what they remember. Among the faces is an older couple where the wife still can’t believe what happened, telling the camera, “We're watching Twister and my God, we had a twister!” Two other interviewees were children at the time and swear they have a vivid recollection of the event. It’s just too strange to be true, but could it be strange enough that it really did happen? Cheel turns his short doc into a time capsule to bring current-day viewers back to the past to get as close as possible to what seemed to go down.

Jay Cheel's ‘Twisted’ Recreates the 1996 Incident

Image via Fast & Scientific Productions

The footage in Twisted is atmospheric, heading back to Can-View to capture the stormy night. Cheel’s love for the vintage appeal of the drive-in is on full display, with moody establishing shots of the screens at each corner of the location's layout. In an interview, Cheel said how he was given limited access to the drive-in, and he didn’t waste that opportunity, bringing rain, wind, and lightning machines to depict that summer evening back in 1996. The director even has a personal connection to the subject matter, having grown up in the area and hearing about the legend in his youth. That’s a crucial thing to point out. It’s considered an urban legend for a reason. Twists and turns start to fly in like the poor cow that takes flight from the "Sidewinder" waterspouts when Cheel pivots to the other side of the first-person accounts.

Additional witnesses that appear are part of the drive-in staff. According to them, the urban legend seems to have been the product of embellishment and false memory: as to what they confirm or deny, it is best to watch on your own. The hard facts that are revealed shouldn’t make the legend fade into obscurity. A reporter even admits, “On one hand, yeah, you want to stick to the facts, but everyone loves a good urban legend, right?” Twisted digs into the truth of what happened at the Can-View Drive-In, talking about how reality can often be fabricated to sound more interesting.

It might get to the point where the so-called witnesses can’t remember anything else but the embellished memory. A Roy Orbison song that bookends the short adds to the dreamy tone of trying to recall the past. Learning the facts only makes the Twister urban legend sound that more spectacular, and it adds to the legacy of a blockbuster with Academy Award-nominated special effects, a memorable cast, and a director following up his debut success of Speed with what turned out to be another ‘90s classic. The Can-View incident also wouldn’t be the last time real bad weather and Twister met.

‘Twister’ Had Real-Life Production Issues of Its Own

Close

In 2010, a tornado touched down in Oklahoma and apparently followed the path the F-1 did in the movie at the actual location where Bill and Jo hurry to outdrive it. It can’t quite beat the tale of a tornado hitting a movie screen mid-way while playing Twister, but it comes close. One could see how, if director Jay Cheel wanted to, he could expand on what he explored up in Canada. He did this in the Shudder series he directed, Cursed Films, with a focus on the urban legends and “cursed history” behind horror movies, as well as classics like The Wizard of Oz. Similar to what he did with Twisted, Cheel would dive deeper into the tragedies and set mishaps of these productions to peel away the sensationalized accounts and get into the “why” these stories have intrigued the public for so long.

Twister can be easily added to the lineup with its long list of chaotic troubles behind the scenes. Instead of hauntings, the cast and crew were met early on with the Oklahoma City bombings. During the shoot, actors suffered injuries, some severe, and the director allegedly caused his crew to walk off-set because of his poor behavior. It’s not just that the attendees at the Can-View Drive-In started to create false memories, Cheel touches on a connecting thread between Twisted and Cursed Films. When it comes to scary movies or beloved classics, the darkness of urban legends or troubled productions can make The Exorcist scarier or cause The Wizard of Oz to lose its innocence. The drive-in sequence was part of Twister’s plot structure to follow Bill, Jo, and the storm chasers as they encounter tornadoes that go up on the Fujita scale. Twisters not only put in a reference to it, but the sequel turns it into a new climatic set piece.

‘Twisters’ Proves That Audiences Still Love Disaster Movies

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Twisters' finale is set in the town of El Reno, where a local movie theater is turned into a shelter as the intense winds of an oncoming tornado break through the walls and Glen Powell must use his boot to anchor himself while he holds onto one of his team members. In real life, El Reno has a history that includes the erratic and dangerous 2013 tornado that was the first to kill storm chasers, four in total. Director Lee Isaac Chung knew his film was expected to be a fun blockbuster, but he also wanted to recognize the reality of these destructive storms and the people who have to restart their lives in the aftermath or lose them entirely. He used an image for inspiration, taken of a Kentucky movie theater where the screen had been ripped off in 2021, saying, "--you can’t help but really be sober about what tornadoes can do."

Judging by Twisters' skyrocketing box office success, viewers continue to want that extra thrill of Mother Nature whirling and swirling off the screen. Twisters has broken records for 4DX theaters, where the theater environment puts its audience into the world of Tornado Wranglers. If storm chasing is one step too far, Jay Cheel’s short documentary should be on the watch list for any Twister fan.

Twisters is in theaters now.

Get Tickets