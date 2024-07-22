The Big Picture Twisters breaks box office records, earning $2.1 million in 4DX theaters for highest opening weekend in format's history.

Twisters follows Kate, a scientist chasing tornadoes, encountering social media star Tyler Owens in a thrilling adventure.

Director Lee Isaac Chung delivers a sequel to Twister, introducing new characters and fresh storyline to captivate audiences.

Twisters continues to impress with its global box office performance and, according to Variety, the blockbuster broke another record during its debut in the United States this past weekend. The movie earned $2.1 million in 4DX theaters, which is the highest-grossing opening weekend in the history of the format. 4DX theaters are known for moving the seats and spraying water on viewers depending on what happens on the screen. The previous record holder was last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an animated video game adaptation produced by Illumination. But the Nintendo characters were no match for the Tornado Wranglers.

The premise of Twisters follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young scientist who decides to move on with her life after a devastating accident related to storm chasing takes the lives of her friends. But when Javi Rivera (Anthony Ramos) offers her the opportunity to use her gifts to help people, she can't help but jump into a heavy truck and look for more tornadoes to tackle. In the middle of her quest, Kate runs into Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a social media star who directs reckless experiments around the tornadoes to generate more views. But nothing is as it seems in the world of Twisters.

Lee Isaac Chung poured his heart and soul into the making of Twisters. The filmmaker impressed the entertainment industry with his work on Minari, a semi-autobiographical drama that earned six nominations at the Academy Awards. Chung expanded on the legacy of Twister with the sequel. Even if the new movie is a sequel set in the same world as the original blockbuster, the team behind Twisters decided to introduce completely new characters that aren't related to their predecessors in any way. The screenplay for Twisters was written by Mark L. Smith, based on a story penned by Joseph Kosinski.

'Twisters' Box Office Performance

Back when the first trailer for Twisters was released, no one imagined it would earn $80 million at the domestic box office during its debut. The sequel's worldwide total has climbed up to $123 million, right before Deadpool & Wolverine provides some very heavy competition on the big screen in a matter of days. Time will tell how Twisters will hold up at the box office when all is said and done, but after the success of Anyone But You and this thrilling sequel, it's clear that Glen Powell is having the best year of his promising career.

Twisters is currently playing in theaters. Tickets are available for purchase via Fandango below.

