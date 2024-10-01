If you can feel it, you can chase it... from the comfort of your own homes, as Twisters arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from October 22nd. The year's windiest film has been a huge hit with audiences across the world, and the home release is packed with special features. Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, builds on the legacy of the original film while introducing a new story that has wowed both new audiences and long-time fans. The movie follows a new generation of storm chasers as they battle increasingly violent tornadoes, led by Daisy Edgar-Jones as a traumatized meteorologist returning to the field, and Glen Powell as a reckless adrenaline junkie and social media star.

What Special Features Will 'Twisters' Have?

In Tracking the Fronts: The Path of Twisters, fans can trace the movie’s journey from its earliest stages of development to the intense production and you’ll see how the team handled the challenges of filming in extreme weather conditions.

Into the Eye of the Storm will show how the tornado scenes were brought to life via the magic of practical effects and computer wizardry. Anything else? You bet. Fans, including this writer, will have the pleasure of experiencing a day in the life of Glen Powell with Glen Powell: All Access, where the actor takes viewers on an exclusive tour of his time on set.

In Front Seat to a Chase, you’ll ride along with the cast and real-life storm chasers as they pursue tornadoes across Oklahoma, giving a first-hand view of the dangerous and thrilling work that's the direct inspiration of the movie's plot. The audio of the film’s storms is just as crucial as the visuals too and Voice of a Villain lets you step inside the sound studio to see how the filmmakers crafted the thunderous roars and eerie winds that give the tornadoes their own personality and menace. To the astonishment of anyone who sees one, the twisters really do scream when up close.

Finally, in Tricked-Out Trucks, there's an in-depth look at how the storm chasing vehicles — including those drills that keep them anchored into the ground during a tornado — were put together. And of course, there's the usual director's commentary with Lee Isaac Chung, along with some deleted scenes and a gag reel that we're willing to bet is one of the best special features of the year.

Twisters will release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22. Chase it now.