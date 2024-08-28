Now over a month into its theatrical run, it seems Twisters might not be finished just yet in the accumulation of impressive milestones. Currently, the sequel sits at 21st in the list of highest-grossing Universal movies at the domestic Box Office, having made a total of $249 million. In 20th place sits the very first Despicable Me, which grossed a total of $252 million domestically, meaning the Glen Powell-led Twisters needs just $3 million more to earn its spot in this prestigious top 20 list.

However, that is easier said than done given the film's long run in theaters and it becoming available to stream on PVOD. Given these circumstances, it is likely theatrical sales will slowly decline even further, illustrated by the most recent daily figures from Monday, August 26, where the film earned just $513,000. This is the worst the movie has fared since its theatrical debut, and certainly suggests that the raging storm of financial success Twisters has swept up will soon spiral into a mediocre breeze as it exits domestic screens. Nevertheless, on a reported budget of $155 million, Twisters' global taking of $347 so far will more than please executives, although it still pales in comparison to the 1996 original's total of $495 million - a figure the sequel won't quite live up to.

Another 2024 Movie Edges Toward the Top 10 in the Same List

Image via Illumination

Twisters may have surprised many with its Box Office success this Summer, but that doesn't make it Universal's biggest hit of the season, with that title going to Despicable Me 4. Like Twisters, Gru and the Minions sit just one place outside an eye-catching list, with the sequel currently in eleventh place in the aforementioned list. With a total domestic taking of $348 million, the movie needs just $5 million more to catch Furious 7 in tenth place on $353 million.

Two other entries in the Despicable Me franchise are already in the top 10, with Despicable Me 2 in ninth place on $368 million and the hugely successful Minions: The Rise of Gru in seventh place on $370 million. Given the consistent output and quality of the Despicable Me franchise across the last 15 years, it's no wonder that audiences have been kept hooked. However, for a disaster movie almost 30 years old to manage to pull in a brand-new generation of audiences is nothing short of remarkable, and a testament to the quality of everyone involved in Twisters' production.

Twisters sits just outside the top 20 highest-grossing Universal movies at the domestic Box Office. You can rent the movie on Prime Video right now.

