The Big Picture James Paxton will pay tribute to his late father, Bill Paxton, in the upcoming movie Twisters through a special cameo role.

Despite initial doubts, James felt honored to be a part of the sequel and serve as a representative of his father's spirit on set.

Fans can check out Twisters in theaters on July 19.

Twisters, the standalone sequel to the 1996 critically acclaimed disaster film, Twister has plans to honor the late Bill Paxton in a very thoughtful way that will surprise even fans. Despite not featuring any actors from the original, the film will feature Bill’s son, James Paxton, who recently opened up about the feat to Entertainment Weekly, hinting at just how much it means to him. James will portray a sullen motel guest in the upcoming movie to pay tribute to the deceased actor who passed away in 2017 at 61.

Honoring Bill in such a way could not have come at a better time for James, who divulged, "It's really a cameo, so it's an Easter egg for the fans of Dad and the original. I did this one for Dad." Elsewhere in the interview, the actor revealed how he got to be a part of Twisters after initially thinking he would not be offered any role in the movie. "Well, initially, my agents sent me an audition, and I had to read for a role. Some time went by, and I didn't really hear anything, so I had made peace with, 'Oh, I guess maybe it's not going to work out.' And then, I heard from my team that they were offering a role."

Fans will recall that Bill portrayed meteorologist Jo Harding’s estranged husband Bill Harding in the original Twister movie, which also starred Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes as part of an ensemble cast. Despite not having a lead role like Bill’s, James felt pretty emotional about being included in something related to his father, as he admitted:

"It took me a little bit of time to process it, just given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here. It's an emotional thing. It wasn't something that I could really decide immediately. It took a little time just to process it, just the magnitude of it."

Starring In 'Twisters' Was The "Right Thing" For James Paxton

With Twisters, which will make its way to theaters in a few days, James admittedly felt like a representative of his father on set and valued his time there, where he got to encounter "a lot of amazing people." Elaborating more on his involvement in the highly anticipated sequel, he said:

"I wanted to be a conduit for his spirit there and cheer everyone in this production on to success because I know he would be. I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him. And I realized there's a lot of amazing people involved in this that I would love to get to know. And so it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there."

Twisters starring Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones as lead stars will be released in theaters on July 19. Check out the official trailer above.