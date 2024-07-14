The Big Picture Twisters had a strong international debut, grossing $11.5 million and outperforming previous disaster film openings by a significant margin.

The film attracted 2.1 million viewers overseas, with IMAX screenings contributing significantly to its weekend box office success.

Twisters' rollout will continue in key territories like Europe, China, Japan, and Korea, ahead of its U.S. release next weekend.

The much-anticipated disaster film Twisters began its international rollout this weekend, launching in 38 markets, including Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The film grossed an impressive $11.5 million across 8,266 screens, setting the stage for a promising global run. In like-for-like territories and using today’s exchange rates, Twisters is tracking 33% ahead of Into the Storm, 31% greater than the original Twister, and 16% better than The Fall Guy in their respective opening weekends. The strong performance underscores the film's broad appeal and successful marketing strategy.

The weekend admissions totaled 2.1 million overseas, highlighting the film's strong audience draw. IMAX screenings contributed significantly to the weekend's haul, bringing in $540,000 from 142 IMAX screens across 33 markets. The large-format experience clearly resonated with viewers, adding to the film’s impressive debut.

The rollout is far from over. Next week, another 38 overseas territories will see the launch of Twisters, including most of Europe. Key territories such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are set to open on Wednesday, July 17. This will be followed by the highly anticipated release in China on Friday, July 19. Japan and Korea will complete the international release plan with openings scheduled for August 1 and August 14, respectively. These staggered releases are designed to maintain momentum and maximize box office returns across different regions and demographics.

What Is 'Twisters' About?

A spiritual sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, the film dives into the thrilling world of storm chasers and the dangers they face as they track massive tornadoes. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Katy O'Brian, David Corenswet, and more, the plot centers around a new generation of storm chasers who, driven by personal motives and scientific curiosity, face unprecedented challenges and extreme weather conditions. As they pursue the most powerful storms on record, they must navigate the treacherous landscape and confront the emotional and physical toll of their mission.

The initial success of Twisters bodes well for its continued performance in the international markets. With strong competition and high expectations, the film is positioned to capitalize on its early momentum. The upcoming openings in Europe, China, Japan, and Korea will be crucial in determining the film's ultimate box office impact.

Stay tuned for more updates as Twisters continues its global domination, captivating audiences with its high-stakes thrills and breathtaking special effects. The film opens in the U.S. on July 19.

