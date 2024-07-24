“You don’t face your fears, you ride them.” Those words couldn’t ring truer in the world of cinema. After a 28-year hiatus, the disaster cult classic is back with a storm in its highly-anticipated sequel, Twisters. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film stars Daisy Edgar Jones as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser still haunted by a traumatic tornado encounter. Five years later, Kate gets pulled back into the whirlwind life of storm chasing by her buddy Javi (Anthony Ramos), to test out a cutting-edge tracking system that could possibly save lives. Along the way, she clashes with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charismatic storm-chaser adored by his YouTube followers. As the storm season intensifies, Kate and Tyler rival it out as they confront Mother Nature.

As a standalone sequel to the 1996 Twister, Twisters carries a lot of weight and expectations on its shoulders. Fans of the original wonder if this sequel, with all of its modern twists, can offer something new while preserving the nostalgic spirit of the first film. Given the financial success of the original, the stakes are sky-high for Twisters. But from the buzz, it looks like Twisters might just be the film of the summer. Check out how it’s performing at the box office below.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

Budget for 'Twisters' By Department

Close

The total production cost for Twisters is estimated to be around $155-200 million. As a comparison, Twister had a budget of $88–92 million. Check out how some of that budget is circulated in the movie.

Actors

Image Via Universal

Unfortunately, the salaries of the Twisters cast aren’t disclosed to the public. However, throughout the years, Powell’s net worth has soared to an estimated $7 million as of September 2023, thanks to his involvement in Top Gun: Maverick. However, his financial success didn’t come easy for him. At one point, Powell’s bank account was running on fumes between wrapping and the release of the Tom Cruise movie. These days, Powell continues to enjoy major successes, thanks to the sleeper hit Anyone but You, which drew a $220.1 million box office against a $25 million budget, and Netflix’s Hit Man.

Special Effects

Image via Universal Pictures

VFX master Ben Snow of Industrial Light & Magic worked his magic once again on the tornadoes in Twisters. He’s the same person also responsible for the iconic twisters in the original 1996 Twister movie. According to Indiewire, Twisters boasts six tornado scenes, for which ILM crafted ten intricate models. They used their LFL pyro simulation program, interfacing with Houdini to generate complex surfaces with multiple layers. Each tornado featured a funnel, a dust shroud, a debris field, rigid debris objects, a wall cloud, and a shelf cloud that connected to the background sky.

While the exact special effects budget for Twisters is under wraps, audiences can draw some comparisons from the 2014 tornado disaster film Into the Storm. The film had a modest budget of $50 million, with $23 million earmarked for visual effects. Given Twisters’ heftier budget and its array of tornado types, it’s safe to bet that its special effects budget is significantly larger.

The Costs of Promoting 'Twisters'

Super Bowl LVIII Television Spot

Twisters took its promotional game to the next level with a 30-second TV spot during Super Bowl LVIII. Super Bowl ads are famously pricey - this one set them back approximately $7 million for just half a minute in 2024. The ad didn’t waste a second, diving straight into the film’s action. Showcasing the massive tornadoes and daring storm chasers squaring off against Mother Nature amidst the stunning Oklahoma countryside, the brief ad sums up the premise of Twisters well.

Nascar Television Spot

To drum up excitement for Twisters, the film went full throttle with a short and sweet high-octane promo during the NASCAR Chicago street race. The film aired a 30-second spot the day before the race on NBC Sports, featuring Powell narrating the film’s premise. As he compares the adrenaline rush of storm-chasing to the thrill of a race, he highlights how both involve cars speeding towards their goals. A few NASCAR drivers even made cameo appearances on the spot. For context, NBC Daytime charges anywhere from $45,000 to $180,000 for a 30-second slot, and this once pretty much revved up the hype.

Twisters: The Album

If there’s anything more iconic than Twisters, it’s the film’s country-influenced soundtrack. “Twisters: The Album” boasts a whopping 29-song track list featuring country music giants like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and more. To build up momentum leading to the film’s release date, Universal teamed up with radio personality Bobby Bones and dropped one song per week for ten weeks, then ramping it up to a song in the final week.

Speaking of Combs, Twisters cast members Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Ramos made a surprise on-stage appearance during Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour stop at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 19. While they didn’t churn out any tunes, they celebrated the movie’s release by shotgunning beer cans with Combs in front of a roaring crowd.

How Much Did ‘Twisters’ Need To Make at the Box Office To Break Even?

Image via Universal Pictures

In the movie industry, the general golden rule is that a film needs to rake in about two to two-and-a-half times its budget to see any profit. With Twisters’ hefty $200 million budget, it needs to pull in around $400 - $450 million just to comfortably break even. But judging by the hype and early box office numbers, this blockbuster sequel might just hit the mark.

How Is 'Twisters' Doing at the Box Office?

Image via Univeral Pictures

Initially pegged to pull in around $50 million during its first three days in theaters, Twisters decided to whip up a storm instead, generating a staggering $80 million in its opening weekend. But that’s not all - the film went global, raking in an estimated $27.1 million from 23,535 screens across 76 overseas markets, pushing its international total to $42.7 million by Sunday.

IMAX screenings played a huge role in the success of Twisters, contributing to a hefty $11.2 million globally for the weekend, with $2.2 million coming from international markets. This brings IMAX’s global total for Twisters to over $12 million, thanks to early releases in some international markets. Meanwhile, 4DX theaters - where seats move and audiences are sprayed with water based on what’s going on on-screen - added another $2.1 million to the pot, marking the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for the format.

As of now, the whirlwind success of Twisters has swept up a worldwide total of $123 million. As a comparison, the original Twister movie generated over $240 million domestically and nearly $500 million worldwide in 1996. Looks like Powell has got some big shoes to fill in.

How Does 'Twisters' Compare to Other July Movies?

Image via Universal Pictures

July started with fireworks and not just the Fourth of July kind. Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 hit theaters on July 3 and didn’t just scroll in; it cannonballed into the box office pool. Initially expected to rake in around $120 million over its five-day debut, the film outperformed expectations with the energy of a minion, snatching up a whopping $52 million in just the first 48 hours. By the end of its debut stretch, coinciding perfectly with the holiday festivities, it had pocketed a grand total of $122 million. Fast-forward to July 21, and after a casual $7,346,305 haul, Despicable Me 4 now boasts over $260 million in the US alone.

Meanwhile, the supernatural crime thriller Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe, sneaked up on everyone like the demons summoned by Nicolas Cage’s villain. Premiering on July 12, it scared up an impressive $22.6 million domestically in its opening weekend. Not one to rest on its laurels, it added another $12 million in its second weekend, pushing its domestic total to nearly $45 million. Throw in the $2.6 million from overseas, and Longlegs has climbed its way to a global total of $47.3 million in just 10 days of release.

But Twisters is about to face some stiff competition. Marvel’s much anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, set to drop on July 24, is gearing up to smash box office records with a projected $350 million worldwide opening weekend. Early reviews are buzzing with praise, noting the electric chemistry between the two strong characters, a storyline that’s both heart and humor, and a parade of surprise cameos. It seems like the film is set to alleviate the much-dreaded superhero fatigue this summer.