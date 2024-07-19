It's time to go storm-chasing again when Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters lands in the cinemas on July 19. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film, Twister, brings back the adrenaline rush of tornadoes with new characters dedicated to the cause of comprehending this force of nature. Almost 28 years later, the new story installment underwent many developments. Back in June 2020, a remake of the classic film was in consideration before Chung was attached to direct the project in December 2022 following his success with Minari. By Spring of 2023, casting announcements were released and led to filming in May. However, filming was halted in July in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strikes. By November, the production resumed and concluded filming by the end of the year.

It has now all led to its anticipated summer release alongside an eventful box office populated with films like Inside Out 2, MaXXXine, and Fly Me To the Moon. Coincidentally, Twisters joins a major list of nostalgic sequels that will be released this year alongside Gladiator II, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Before you watch this heartfelt and heart-racing film, continue reading below to learn about the new generation of storm chasers and the talented cast of actors who will take you for a ride!

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Kate Cooper

Close

Kate Cooper is a brilliant meteorologist who has a passion and instinct for the weather. When in college, she developed a working theory to try and control tornadoes. Yet, an unfortunate incident leads her to New York City where she works for the weather bureau. When she reunites with her old college friend Javi, Kate goes back out on the field to reignite her hands-on ambition to further understand tornadoes.

Daisy Edgar-Jones leads the film as Kate, marking her third film as a lead actress after Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing. The British actress first started her career on UK TV series like Gentleman Jack and Cold Feet before she broke out in the limited series adaptation of Normal People. Edgar-Jones also starred in other TV series, including War of the Worlds and Under the Banner of Heaven. Her next project will be the drama film On Swift Horses.

Glen Powell

Tyler Owens