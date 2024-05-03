The Big Picture Twisters is a standalone sequel to Twister, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, capturing the adventure spirit of the original film.

The film stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos as new generation storm chasers.

Twisters will hit theaters on July 19, 2024, paying homage to the late Bill Paxton with Helen Hunt reprising her role.

CCXP MX is in danger of being blown away by the intensity that comes from epic-level weather fronts as Twisters takes the event by storm — quite literally. A huge display celebrating the return of "The Suck Zone" to our screens lit up Mexico City and, thanks to Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, we're able to share it with you.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the feature stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos as the new generation of storm chasers. The film is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister, and as Chung said, retaining the spirit of the original film was pivotal, as it never felt like a disaster movie but rather an adventure ride about a team of scientists coming together to overcome all of the odds.

"To me, it felt like an adventure movie, and I always loved how that movie inspired a generation of meteorologists and people who were interested in science and weather just because it made that study feel like it was an adventure. That's something that I wanted to retain with this one."

What Was 'Twister' About?

Close

Written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, the original film followed a feuding couple who are in the process of separating, and are also meteorologists. The two are brought together when the signing of their divorce papers gets held up, but this happens at the same time as the arrival of a once-in-a-generation storm front, giving them with the opportunity to pursue an unprecedented super cell EF-5 tornado in Oklahoma. Bill Paxtonand Helen Hunt appeared as Bill and Jo Harding, the two protagonists of the film, which was directed by Jan de Bont, the veteran action director.

The film was an surprise financial hit for Universal, bringing in a superb $500 million worldwide as audiences headed to the big screen to see Tornado Valley torn up with visual effects unlike those ever seen before in multiplexes. It also happened to feature a terrific and versatile supporting cast, including the likes of Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes. Hunt had previously expressed interest in scripting and directing her own take on a sequel, but Universal passed on the project and opted to take it down a new road instead.

Along with the previously mentioned cast, the sequel film also features Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe, and Katy O'Brian. Twisters will blow its way into theatres on July 19. You can learn more about the film in our guide here. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.