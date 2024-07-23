[The following article contains spoilers for Twisters]Lee Isaac Chung's new blockbuster Twisters is not only the perfect summer movie for all the family, but it offers up the perfect amount of nostalgia for fans of the original 1996 movie Twister. From callbacks to the original movie's tornado tech, with the appearance of the capsule device known as "Dorothy", to lead actor Bill Paxton's son, James Paxton, making a cameo appearance, Twister certainly wasn't forgotten in this standalone sequel.

However, Twisters's new crop of characters, including Glen Powell's internet-famous crew of tornado-wrangling vloggers who clash with Daisy Edgar-Jones's initial team of scientists and tornado scanners, bring the action and excitement of tornado chasing into the 21st century. With great performances from a cast of upcoming Hollywood stars, these characters have the viewers rooting for them to the very end.

10 Addy

Played by Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka has really made a name for herself in recent years, and despite her roles in 2024's Longlegs and Twisters being relatively small, she makes up for it by her sheer amount of presence on screen.

Shipka portrays Addy, a member of Kate's initial storm-chasing team before the time jump. Addy's personality is infectious, clearly having a huge amount of passion towards chasing, but also the knowledge to back it up. In such a short amount of time, she makes it easy for viewers to warm to her excitement, which makes the shock of her quick demise even more heartbreaking.

9 Dani

Played by Katy O'Brian

After starring in her first major film role as Jackie in Love Lies Bleeding, Katy O'Brian portrays Dani, a mechanic in Tyler's tornado wranglers, and commands the screen during every second of her screen time. While she spends a lot of time with team member Dexter, separated from the rest of the crew, Dani is able to make herself heard amongst the large personalities she comes up against.

Of course, Dani exhibits the physical strength and capabilities that viewers have seen O'Brian portray on screen before, but it is also refreshing to see her portray someone so intelligent, funny, and loyal to her friends. Whilst it is clear how much Dani cares for her team, she isn't afraid to make jokes at the expense of Tyler or test out her wittiness on Kate.

8 Jeb

Played by Daryl McCormack

Daryl McCormack's Jeb may not have much screentime, but he makes an impression on the viewers purely by how much he clearly meant to Kate during their relationship. Jeb is Kate's boyfriend who is sadly killed in the EF5 tornado that puts an abrupt end, or so she thinks, to Kate's storm-chasing career.

His death haunts her, as seen by her dreaming of him by her side when considering returning to Oklahoma, but it also pushes Kate to revisit her dream of tackling tornadoes and preventing their damage. In flashback scenes, Jeb is loving and supportive towards Kate, uplifting her and praising her intelligence and determination. In the end, when faced with the EF5, Jeb places himself between his girlfriend and the tornado, in a move that proves his devotion but sadly, leads to his death.

7 Cathy Carter

Played by Maura Tierney

It is often said that parents understand their children better than they understand themselves, and Maura Tierney's Cathy proves that. After Kate's experience with the rodeo tornado, she returns home to her mother for the first time in many years and is welcomed back with open arms. When looking upon her old tornado research, Kate is reluctant to dive back into that world fully, but Cathy helps her understand the importance of it and how much it is a fundamental part of who Kate is.

She also perfectly encapsulates the well-meaning but overstepping parental figure when she invites Tyler to dinner and to spend the night in their guest room. It is evident how much Cathy cares for her daughter as she pushes her to pursue her passion, even though it is dangerous, and lets Kate know that there is always a home for her with her mother.

6 Javi

Played by Anthony Ramos

Being Kate's friend from her tornado-chasing days, Javi harbors a lot of the same feelings of grief and loss that she does, but they manifest in different ways. Anthony Ramos's Javi has recently left the military and is working for Storm Par, a mobile radar company, with the hopes of getting quality scans of tornadoes and working to develop safety measures.

However, his wish to move forward clouds his judgment, and he ends up both working with people who profit off the misfortune of others and treating Kate harshly. Morality initially forms a barrier in Kate and Javi's friendship, but luckily, he makes the right choice and leaves the Storm Par team in favor of helping his friend and assisting those in need. It is Javi's growth that makes him someone that the viewer roots for in the end.

5 Lily

Played by Sasha Lane

Known for her roles in Loki, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and American Honey, Sasha Lane is a brilliant addition to the Twisters cast, portraying the role of Lily, a tech-savvy drone operator in Tyler's crew. Lily proves herself indispensable when it comes to navigating tornadoes, collecting valuable data with her drone that Kate uses to not only track the tornadoes but to understand the best ways to tackle them.

Not only is she an asset to the team, but she's also the first person on Tyler's crew to make Kate realize that the tornado wranglers are potential friends, and not just rivals, offering her free food and water in the aftermath and devastation caused by a tornado.

4 Ben

Played by Harry Hadden-Paton

In any natural disaster movie, you're bound to see a character who, quite rightfully, is more afraid and reserved when it comes to the idea of running into danger. In Twisters, this is Ben, a British journalist who is writing a profile on tornado chasers and shadowing Tyler's crew.

While Ben frequently panics at any sign of tornadoes, Tyler's reckless driving, and the aggressive competition between the crew and Storm Par, when it comes to protecting others, he is fearless. At the climax of the movie, when the wranglers are ushering civilians into the movie theater for protection, Ben puts the safety of others before himself and grows to become part of the team, rather than just an observer.

3 Boone

Played by Brandon Perea

Actor Brandon Perea is no stranger to movies about weird and wild occurrences in the sky, having starred as Angel in modern horror movie legend Jordan Peele's, Nope. However, Perea takes on an entirely different role in Twisters, where he portrays Tyler Owens's second-in-command, Boone.

Boone is a larger-than-life, overly excitable videographer, who isn't afraid to do whatever he needs to get a great shot of the crew's tornado-wrangling antics. While he does come across as a little irresponsible at times, he brings some much-needed comedic relief to the movie, and it is evident how much he cares for his team and the well-being of those affected by the tornadoes that they chase.

2 Kate Carter

Played by Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones may hail from London, but she gives a genuine and completely convincing performance as Oklahoma native Kate Carter. Kate is a talented meteorologist and former storm chaser, but has found herself working in a much safer role at an NOAA in New York City, following the accident that took her friends' lives. However, she finds herself back in the game when Javi promises upgraded technology that can help them tackle tornadoes and save lives.

Kate proves herself headstrong and capable in the field, once she gets over her fears, trusting her intelligence and her instincts to help her teams succeed. Upon finding out that Storm Par's investors are profiting off of tornado-damaged land, she instantly cuts her ties to them and joins Owens's team, seeing that they are providing genuine aid to those affected by the storms. Kate is moral and determined, and when it comes down to it, completely willing to jeopardize her safety to save the lives of others.

1 Tyler Owens

Played by Glen Powell

Glen Powell has become one of film's most recognizable faces over the past few years, with starring roles in movies such as Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. His role in Twisters not only allows him to flex his action-star muscles yet again but also proves what a charismatic lead actor he is.

Powell portrays Tyler Owens, the leader of the film's internet-famous tornado-wrangling crew who is initially perceived to simply be an immature rogue who doesn't understand the danger he is placing himself in. However, the viewers and Kate quickly come to realize that there is more to him than meets the eye, and he is actually incredibly intelligent, having studied meteorology, and generous. He has a real passion for understanding how tornadoes work, how to best study them, and how to prevent them from causing such damage to communities. Overall, his confidence and ability couple perfectly with Kate's intelligence and determination, making them the ideal team, even if the story ends with the pair in a somewhat platonic place.

