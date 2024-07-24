Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Twisters.

Despite being released nearly three decades after its predecessor, Twisters has proven itself to be a cash cow (pun intended) at the box office. But as is often the case when Hollywood decides to revisit a classic, there was a decent amount of concern regarding the new picture’s execution. When it was released on June 19, 2024, fans of the (now) franchise would finally know if Twisters held its own against its monumentally successful ancestor.

Twisters tells the story of Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), an ambitious and brilliant storm-chaser, who gives up her dreams and leaves her hometown after a twister kills two of her best friends, Addy (Kiernan Shipka) and Praveen (Nik Dodani), as well as her boyfriend, Jeb (Daryl McCormack). She runs away to New York, before being lured back to Oklahoma by the only other surviving member of the group, Javi (Anthony Ramos). Once there, Kate overcomes her past traumas, starts a new romance, and even completes her groundbreaking experiment by “disrupting” (destroying) a tornado. All in all, it’s a rather corny film, littered with clichés, cable rom-com-like romance, and a plethora of experimental science… and that’s exactly why it’s one of the best films of the summer.

'Twisters' One-Ups the Original With Its Opening Scene

Twister was an unparalleled hit when it was released in the early summer of 1996. An exciting spin on the disaster movie, its memorable characters, gags, and effects helped the picture develop a huge fan following that continues to be prevalent to this very day. But while it may be remembered as the crème de la crème of its genre, part of what made the film work so well was its shamelessness. Even though it’s an intense sequence, Twister’s brazen storytelling begins within its opening sequence. When a young Jo Harding (Alexa Vega) sees her father (Richard Lineback) ripped from the family storm cellar during an F5 twister, it not only sets up adult Jo’s (Helen Hunt) trauma, but it also establishes how over-the-top the film is going to be.

Twisters follows suit and doubles down with its opening. It cleverly introduces Kate and her fellow storm chasers as though they’re the next generation of the work Jo and Bill (Bill Paxton) started. They even have their own Dorothy to collect data. But, while conducting their experiment (trying to neutralize a twister), they’re surprisingly hit with an F5. Instead of one member of the crew being sucked up by the cyclone, everyone except for Kate is wiped out. Just as the first film’s prologue sets up the bold adventure, Twisters sets up an even brasher one, which cleverly allows its sci-fi elements to thrive.

'Twister' and 'Twisters' Blend of Science and Fantasy Makes Them Corny in the Best Way

Of their science, both films have some forward claims that exist somewhere between fantasy and reality, specifically when it comes to their experimental MacGuffins. In Twister, it’s Dorothy, Jo’s tentative machinery that she hopes will revolutionize how tornado warnings are handled, and potentially save more lives. According to The Oklahoman, Dorothy was based on a real system called TOTO, but it was far more advanced and the film took huge liberties. AccuWeather says that TOTO was used from 1970 to 1987. Kevin Kelleher, the Oklahoma meteorologist who worked as a consultant on Twister is quoted in The Oklahoman saying of Dorothy “The little balls that each had instruments in them, that was the stretch. So, it was a kind of a technology stretch.” Indeed, it is rather cheesy to see the high-tech balls get sucked up into the tornado. They seem to contradict the overall aesthetic of the mid-90s setting, but taking the film into the realm of science fiction is what makes the film exciting. It’s an optimistic look at what the human mind can accomplish when the goal is to make life better.

Twisters’ scientific discovery is even more corny and uncanny. Kate’s life mission is to disrupt twisters using chemicals to hinder their very structure. Kelleher once again served as a consultant on Twisters, and compared Kate’s objectives to that of Jo’s in an article from USA Today. He agreed that the technology from the first film that was once impossible is now feasible by today’s standards, but Kate’s ideas remain pure fiction. And, indeed, as Twisters’ climax approaches, it’s hard to ignore that it’s a nearly fantastical ending. As Javi and enemy-turned-friend Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) fight to save a small town from destruction, Kate takes it upon herself to stop the twister. Stealing Tyler’s truck, she drives right into the heart of the supernatural-like tornado and manages to make it collapse. Is the sequence believable? Not really. In fact, it’s pretty far from reality, as Kate probably should have been sucked up many times. She manages to not only survive but disrupt the mammoth beast that was filled with fire at one point! Still, just because it’s far-fetched doesn’t mean it’s not the right ending.

After all, though the films are built around scientific concepts, actual science doesn’t and shouldn’t come first. These movies are about people overcoming trying pasts and making the world a better place. It’s nice to get lost in a dream-like movie where relatable characters save the day and make their communities stronger for it. In hindsight, that’s what makes both films the perfect summer movies. They put their characters first, and logic second. However, making its characters meteorological superheroes isn’t the only source of cheese that makes Twisters work.

The Romance in ‘Twisters’ Is a Spin on Cable TV Rom-Coms

Image via Universal Pictures

The romance that develops between Kate and Tyler isn’t all that similar to Jo and Bill’s from the original film, but it is a pretty interesting twist on one of the cheesiest TV tropes of all time: The Hallmark Channel Original Movie. Nearly anyone with a cable subscription will be familiar with the outline that sees a girl leave her hometown to become a success in the city. She goes back home for a job she doesn’t want to do, meets a handsome rogue, and realizes home is where she was meant to be all along (bonus points if it’s Christmas time).

At first glance, Kate’s story really isn’t all that different. However, it’s safe to say that few, if any, of Kate’s TV counterparts have experienced the same amount of trauma she has. She’s lost so much within the film’s first five minutes that, when the slow-burn attraction to Tyler begins to develop roughly halfway through, it’s refreshing to see something pleasant come her way. Additionally, it bucks cable television tradition in that she doesn’t have to give up a successful career to find her way back home. While working with Tyler, the argument can be made that the love story is more of a subplot, with their desire to save people from devastation taking the driver’s seat. Coming home does ultimately give Kate her happy ending, but the film further twists that trope as well.

Kate's Arc Doesn't Revolve Around Her Romance With Tyler

As previously mentioned, Kate saves the small town from the deadly tornado, and it’s there that her arc truly comes to an end. She doesn’t need Tyler by her side to feel complete or find her sense of where she belongs. Rather, her satisfaction comes from her act of heroism, one that finally brings to fruition the work she and her friends set out to do on that tragic day. While it’s implied she and Tyler end up together, they never share any sort of physical affection and are truly good for each other, as both head off to continue to learn and make the world a better place. It is simultaneously the corniest moving ending so far this summer and the strongest.

Twisters is, without a doubt, a popcorn flick, filled to the brim with sci-fi action, heartwarming moments, and brazen execution. But it’s through its fearless storytelling that a compelling and exciting sequel emerges. It’s not afraid to surpass its predecessor in terms of action and fantasy, and it puts a fitting twist on an overdone cliché. At its heart, it’s a story about people trying to make the world a better place. And what movie can do that better than one descended from a film that made cows fly, and inspired its audience to be fearless?

Twisters is now playing in theaters across the U.S.

