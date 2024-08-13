The Big Picture Watch a fun, never-before-seen deleted scene from Twisters showcasing the lighter side of the storm-chasing adventure.

The film follows a new generation of storm chasers facing escalating severe storms.

Twisters is now available for purchase from select retailers with a gag reel and more deleted scenes.

As Twisters hits PVOD today and continues its theatrical run, Collider is excited to exclusively present a never-before-seen deleted scene from the film. The fun moment between Daisy Edgar-Jones' character, Kate Cooper, and Brandon Perea's Boone offers an amusing glimpse into the lighter side of the storm-chasing adventure. In this deleted scene, we find Kate in a local convenience store, searching for a quick snack amidst her whirlwind storm-chasing schedule. She bumps into Boone, who is casually sipping a coffee. Boone, known for his eccentric and endearing personality, catches Kate off guard with a playful remark as he gazes at the local meteorologist on the TV, reporting on the upcoming storms.

Boone, with a whimsical smile, tells a bemused Kate that he's emotionally unavailable as his heart belongs to the woman on the screen. He says this while taking a sip of his coffee, resulting in a mustache of foam that covers his upper lip. Sounds like Boone. The movie will come with a never-before-seen gag reel and deleted scenes, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

What Is 'Twisters' About?

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is a thrilling continuation of the 1996 classic Twister. The film follows a new generation of storm chasers led by Kate Cooper and social media star Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell. As they confront unprecedented storms, the film delves into their dedication and the intense dynamics within the storm-chasing community. The pair, along with a diverse team, face an escalating series of severe storms, challenging their preparedness and underscoring the unpredictability of nature. The story explores the personal dynamics and motivations of the storm chasers, showcasing their bravery and the fine line between passion and danger. Additionally, the film features a standout soundtrack, described by Powell as "the Avengers of country music."

The movie has been a box office smash in the United States, too. The film has crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office and has now officially entered the Top 5 Movies at the 2024 domestic box office. The film has overtaken the previous fifth-place holder Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which sits just short of $200 million at $196 million. Next in line for Twisters to attempt to overtake is fourth-placed Dune: Part Two, although the Denis Villeneuve sequel's $80 million head start suggests Twisters might struggle to close the gap.

Twisters is now available on PVOD and continues to play in theatres. You can check out our exclusive deleted scene featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea above.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

