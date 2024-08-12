The Big Picture Twisters, the storm-chasing action-thriller sequel, will be available for at-home viewing on August 13 via PVOD.

Fans of the storm-chasing action-thriller Twisters will soon be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes. The blockbuster is set to be released on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on August 13. The movie will also come with a never-before-seen gag reel and deleted scenes, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters continues the legacy of the 1996 classic, bringing high-octane weather phenomena and human drama to the forefront. Twisters follows the next generation of storm chasers led by Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and social media star Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). As they face unprecedented storms, the film explores their dedication to understanding and surviving these natural disasters, while working on their own ways to prevent more damage and protect those they love. The movie has been praised for its thrilling action sequences, impressive special effects, and the chemistry among its cast.

The film has made a significant impact at the box office, grossing $310 million globally. Its success has been attributed to the engaging plot, strong performances, and the nostalgia of the original Twister, in addition to a fabulous social media campaign led by its stars, accompanied by a banging country music soundtrack labeled by Powell as "the Avengers of country music."

Is 'Twisters' Worth Watching?

Collider's Jeff Ewing was a fan of the movie, praising the performances of the leads and the direction of Chung:

"As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film. Unfortunately, it also struggles to balance certain plot lines and find satisfying integration of the beats of one particularly important character, and a few of the supporting players are a little underused. On balance, Twisters is nonetheless a thrilling crowd-pleaser that takes the disaster picture in exciting, novel directions, and an excellent showcase of talent across the board."

With Twisters hitting PVOD, fans of disaster films and action thrillers have a lot to look forward to. Whether you're revisiting the excitement or experiencing it for the first time, this release promises to deliver the same intensity and entertainment that captivated audiences in theaters.

Mark your calendars for August 13 and get ready to dive into the whirlwind adventure of Twisters.

