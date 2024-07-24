The Big Picture Twisters has surpassed $100 million domestically in just five days, thanks to a $12 million Discount Tuesday haul.

Days after delivering the biggest-ever opening weekend haul for a disaster movie, Universal’s Twisters has passed its first major domestic box office milestone. Directed by the Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters has now passed the $100 million mark domestically, thanks to an incredible $12 million haul on its first Discount Tuesday. The movie’s current domestic haul stands at around $102 million in just five days of release.

Twisters opened to $81 million in its first weekend, which represents the third-biggest three-day debut of the year, behind only Dune: Part Two ($82 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million). It’s likely going to slip a spot down the rankings this weekend, when Deadpool & Wolverine launches to record-breaking numbers. Like each of these movies, Twisters is also a sequel, although of a very different kind. It’s essentially an unrelated follow-up to the 90s blockbuster Twister, which wasn’t a slouch either. Directed by Jan de Bont, the film grossed over $240 million domestically and nearly $500 million worldwide nearly three decades ago.

A major reason for Twisters’ success is the involvement of star Glen Powell, who is undoubtedly having a moment; the kind of moment that Timothée Chalamet enjoyed not too long ago, with the back-to-back blockbuster success of Wonka and Dune: Part Two. Powell is coming off of a supporting role in Top Gun: Maverick, and lead performances in the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You and the romantic thriller Hit Man. In Twisters, he stars alongside Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones, who led the thriller Where the Crawdads Sing to nearly $150 million worldwide a couple of years ago.

Can 'Twisters' Brave the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Storm this Weekend?

Twisters is also benefiting from strong reviews, and is currently sitting at a “fresh” 77% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Like the recent Bad Boys: Ride or Die, however, it’s the audience score that matters more. Twisters has a 92% audience approval rating on RT, in addition to the A- CinemaScore that it received from opening day crowds. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing wrote that the movie “boasts strong visuals, memorable scenes, and impressive scale alongside stellar character work from an exceptionally talented and charismatic cast.”

Globally, Twisters is nearing the $150 million mark, against a reported budget of over $150 million. The movie is well on its way to becoming an unexpectedly massive summer hit, unless it’s completely gobbled up by Deadpool & Wolverine this week. You can watch Twisters in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.