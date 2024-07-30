The Big Picture Twisters has stormed past financial milestones, making over $220 million worldwide on a reported $155 million budget.

The action-packed sequel impresses critics and audiences alike, with Hollywood talent and thrilling storytelling.

Twisters follows storm chasers facing wild weather and pays homage to the 1996 original, a must-see in theaters.

The rise of Twisters at the 2024 Box Office has been a welcome one, with the storm-chasing sequel the perfect action romp to entertain the masses. Because of this, the film has already surpassed some impressive milestones financially, with its latest seeing the movie make over $154 million domestically. After a Sunday, July 28 showing of over $10 million, the film has stormed past yet another target, now returning a total of $220 million worldwide on a reported budget of $155 million. On its current trend, the movie will double its budget within a week or so, with consistent daily totals of over $10 million proving that the hunger for Glen Powell fighting storms is prevalent.

The film first began its theatrical run on July 19 and has thus far proven a force to be reckoned with against some of 2024's biggest outings. The likes of Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 have been major players at this summer's box office, but Twisters' arrival saw both end their run of topping the dailies. Alas, Twisters' seven-day charge at the top of the dailies was ended by the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine, with perhaps 2024's most highly-anticipated film surprising no one by topping the global Box Office.

'Twisters' Is a Masterclass in Action-Packed Cinematic Gold

Although many may have first flocked to their local theaters out of love for the 1996 original, it is clear that the sheer brilliance of this spiritual sequel has helped maintain a consistent box office showing so far. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters sees Hollywood heartthrob Powell join forces with Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones to tackle an eye-popping plethora of wild weather. An action-packed thrill ride from minute one, the film is most certainly a worthy cinematic experience, appreciated even better on the big screen.

Not just a public success, the film impressed critics too, with Collider's own Jeff Ewing praising the popcorn flick, saying, "Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film," before adding, "On balance, Twisters is nonetheless a thrilling crowd-pleaser that takes the disaster picture in exciting, novel directions, and an excellent showcase of talent across the board."

Twisters has officially surpassed $150 million at the US box office. You can still catch the film in theaters right now, grab your tickets below.

