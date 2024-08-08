The Big Picture Twisters has passed the $200 million milestone domestically, ranking as the fifth-biggest release after Dune: Part Two and others.

The film has struggled in overseas markets, making only $79 million so far, but is expected to reach $300 million globally soon.

Despite facing competition like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters opened strong and is set for a digital platform debut.

Now less than a week away from debuting on digital platforms, the action film Twisters passed perhaps its final domestic box office milestone. In its nearly month-long theatrical run, Twisters had to brave the Deadpool & Wolverine storm, which certainly impacted its performance for a week or so. But since then, the movie has stabilized itself, and is poised to end its theatrical run with a respectable haul — at least domestically. Twisters is having a considerably more difficult time in overseas markets.

On its 19th day of release, the movie passed the $200 million milestone domestically, pushing its running total to $202 million and establishing it as the fifth-biggest domestic box office release so far, behind Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2. Combined with the $79 million that it has made from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at a sturdy (if not spectacular) $281 million, against a reported budget of over $150 million. Twisters should be able to pass the $300 million mark globally in the next week or so, but there’s no two ways about it; the movie under-performed in international markets, where distribution was handled by Warner Bros. Twisters was released domestically by Universal.

And that’s where it has delivered a box office performance befitting a summer tent pole. The movie exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, grossing a handsome $81 million and nearly out-performing the blockbuster hit Dune: Part Two. Twisters took a direct hit from Deadpool & Wolverine in its second weekend, where it collected around $35 million. It added nearly $23 million in its third weekend, retaining the number two spot. In a bid to boost box office numbers, Twisters is being re-released in select 4DX locations, alongside its predecessor, Twister.

'Twisters' Is About to Debut on Digital Platforms

Directed by Jan de Bont, Twister concluded its domestic run with $240 million, which is a realistic target for the sequel. The original’s lifetime global haul of nearly $500 million, on the other hand, is objectively out of reach at this point. Twisters is directed by the acclaimed Lee Isaac Chung, and stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead roles. Powell is coming off the smash hit Anyone But You, and his acclaimed Netflix release Hit Man. Edgar-Jones rose to fame after her co-lead role in the miniseries Normal People, and followed it up by delivering the hit film Where the Crawdads Sing, which quietly grossed around $145 million worldwide.

Twisters opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 75% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also stars Anthony Ramos, who recently starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Brandon Perea, who played a supporting role in Jordan Peele’s Nope. You can watch Twisters in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.