The Big Picture
- Twisters has passed the $200 million milestone domestically, ranking as the fifth-biggest release after Dune: Part Two and others.
- The film has struggled in overseas markets, making only $79 million so far, but is expected to reach $300 million globally soon.
- Despite facing competition like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters opened strong and is set for a digital platform debut.
Now less than a week away from debuting on digital platforms, the action film Twisters passed perhaps its final domestic box office milestone. In its nearly month-long theatrical run, Twisters had to brave the Deadpool & Wolverine storm, which certainly impacted its performance for a week or so. But since then, the movie has stabilized itself, and is poised to end its theatrical run with a respectable haul — at least domestically. Twisters is having a considerably more difficult time in overseas markets.
On its 19th day of release, the movie passed the $200 million milestone domestically, pushing its running total to $202 million and establishing it as the fifth-biggest domestic box office release so far, behind Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2. Combined with the $79 million that it has made from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at a sturdy (if not spectacular) $281 million, against a reported budget of over $150 million. Twisters should be able to pass the $300 million mark globally in the next week or so, but there’s no two ways about it; the movie under-performed in international markets, where distribution was handled by Warner Bros. Twisters was released domestically by Universal.
And that’s where it has delivered a box office performance befitting a summer tent pole. The movie exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, grossing a handsome $81 million and nearly out-performing the blockbuster hit Dune: Part Two. Twisters took a direct hit from Deadpool & Wolverine in its second weekend, where it collected around $35 million. It added nearly $23 million in its third weekend, retaining the number two spot. In a bid to boost box office numbers, Twisters is being re-released in select 4DX locations, alongside its predecessor, Twister.
'Twisters' Is About to Debut on Digital Platforms
Directed by Jan de Bont, Twister concluded its domestic run with $240 million, which is a realistic target for the sequel. The original’s lifetime global haul of nearly $500 million, on the other hand, is objectively out of reach at this point. Twisters is directed by the acclaimed Lee Isaac Chung, and stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead roles. Powell is coming off the smash hit Anyone But You, and his acclaimed Netflix release Hit Man. Edgar-Jones rose to fame after her co-lead role in the miniseries Normal People, and followed it up by delivering the hit film Where the Crawdads Sing, which quietly grossed around $145 million worldwide.
Twisters opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 75% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also stars Anthony Ramos, who recently starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Brandon Perea, who played a supporting role in Jordan Peele’s Nope. You can watch Twisters in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Twisters
An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.
- Release Date
- July 19, 2024
- Director
- Lee Isaac Chung
- Cast
- Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell , Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack