Following the success of the 1996 original Twister, rumors surrounding a potential sequel had always been fairly hushed. However, when Twisters was finally announced, many skeptics were unsure whether that stormy ship had sailed. Alas, Twisters has proven its skeptics wrong with a fantastic run at the Box Office since its July 19 debut, culminating in a current position that sees it likely to overtake the original Twister at the domestic Box Office. Once upon a time, this proposition was shut down by many, but Twisters' surprise sweeping triumph across the US has led to a total domestic haul of $222 million to date. This is less than $20 million shy of Twister, with the sequel's current trend in the daily takings suggesting that the gap will be closed in less than a week.

However, Twisters has now officially arrived on VOD, which usually sees a drop-off in theater ticket sales with people instead choosing to indulge from the comfort of their own home. This does put the potential of Twisters catching its older brother in jeopardy, although the most recent daily taking of $4 million shows that, even with a sudden drop in ticket sales, there is still plenty of interest for theatergoers.

'Twisters' Hasn't Lived Up to its Predecessor's International Success

Worldwide, both Twister and Twisters' figures tell a much different story. Despite being so close in US sales, there is an almost $200 million gap between the pair when it comes to worldwide gross, with Twister on $495 million and Twisters on just $310 million. The first movie was an unquestionable success across the globe, even managing to outperform in international sales compared to domestic. The story for Twisters shows a stark contrast, with the sequel netting a frustrating $88 million internationally compared to a $222 million haul domestically. This would suggest that, although there is still plenty of hunger for the IP, that hunger is coming predominantly from the US.

This is a trend that has been shared across many movies in 2024's summer Box Office, with domestic sales almost always outshining international. Although the triumphant run of certain movies in the US this summer is a point for hope, the general trend of poor international performance could be a cause for concern. Nevertheless, the biggest successes of 2024, such as Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2, have proven big hits no matter geography, something that sadly cannot be said for Twisters.

Twisters looks set to surpass Twister at the US Box Office. You can catch Twisters on VOD as of today.