While many would’ve wondered if it was wise of Universal to release Twisters just a week before Deadpool & Wolverine — a movie that was guaranteed to break box office records — the decision appears to have paid off, at least domestically. The disaster action movie has delivered an excellent performance over the last several weeks, and on its 34th day of release, Twisters passed a crucial personal milestone. The movie has now overtaken the lifetime domestic gross of director Jan de Bont’s original film, Twister, which debuted back in 1996.

To make the achievement all the sweeter, this happened after the film’s debut on digital streaming platforms. Twisters has now generated $241.7 million in stateside theaters, while the original Twister ended its domestic run with $241.6 million. Of course, there’s nearly three decades’ worth of inflation to consider, which means that in 2024 dollars, the original film's haul would’ve been far greater, but inflation is typically not taken into account while tabulating box office performance. That being said, Twisters has fallen significantly short of the original’s lifetime global haul.

Twister concluded its run with nearly $500 million worldwide, which was a huge sum in 1996. Twisters, on the other hand, has so far grossed a little over $335 million worldwide. By all measures, the movie has under-performed in overseas markets, where it was distributed by Warner Bros. The film’s current overseas haul stands at under $100 million. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the movie was produced on a reported budget of over $150 million, which makes it a modest box office hit.

Combined, 'Twister' and 'Twisters' Have Grossed Over $800 Million Worldwide

Close

But what the film’s performance has proven beyond any doubt is that Powell is a force to be reckoned with, especially in North America. He broke out with a supporting role in the landmark hit Top Gun: Maverick, and late last year, starred in the runaway blockbuster Anyone But You. Combined, the two movies have made around $1.8 billion worldwide. He also starred in the acclaimed Netflix crime-comedy Hit Man, directed by Richard Linklater. Edgar-Jones, on the other hand, earned a loyal audience following her breakout role in the miniseries Normal People, which was followed by a lead role in the sleeper hit Where the Crawdads Sing.

Twisters opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 74% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. And as per RT’s newly launched audience metric, it holds a “verified hot” score of 91%. Also starring Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane and Maura Tierney, you can watch the film in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.