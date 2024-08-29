If the staying power of a solid theatrical hit needed any validation, it can be found in the performance of Twisters. Despite being available on digital platforms, the movie continues to draw crowds to theaters well into the second month of its release. Twisters debuted just a week before Deadpool & Wolverine, and while it briefly felt like the disaster film would be overwhelmed by the sheer force of the superhero blockbuster, it managed to regain its footing over the next few weeks and deliver a spectacular box office performance, at least domestically.

The film’s running domestic total currently stands at $249.8 million, which means that on this past Thursday — its 41st day in theaters — it passed the massive $250 million milestone. The film’s global haul currently stands at $348 million, meaning that the $350 million global milestone is just a day away as well. Produced on a reported budget of over $150 million, Twisters has proven to be incredibly well-liked stateside, but has curiously under-performed in overseas markets, where it still hasn’t cleared the $100 million mark. Whether this is because stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones aren’t quite popular enough draws outside of North America is unclear. Twisters was distributed internationally by Warner Bros., and by Universal in domestic theaters.

Directed by Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, the movie exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, grossing over $80 million. More recently, it overtook the $240 million lifetime domestic gross of Jan de Bont’s Twister, which was released in 1996. The new movie serves as a stand-alone sequel to the original, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the 90s with nearly $500 million in global box office revenue. This figure is pretty much unattainable for Twisters, despite its solid reviews.

'Twisters' and 'Twister' Have Grossed Around $850 Million Worldwide

The movie currently holds a 74% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s the audience response that has done the trick. With a 91% audience score, Twisters was deemed worthy of RT’s newly announced “verified hot” badge. It also earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from the opening day crowds, and a positive review from Collider’s Jeff Ewing, who highlighted its “strong visuals, memorable scenes, and impressive scale.”

For Powell, it’s his third hit in recent years, after Top Gun: Maverick, and Anyone But You, not to mention the streaming success that he experienced with Richard Linklater’s Hit Man. Also starring Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane and Maura Tierney, Twisters is available to watch in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.