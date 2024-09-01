Despite releasing on PVOD, Twisters continues to make ground at the box office, demonstrating remarkable staying power as it enters its seventh weekend of release. The film, which has now grossed a domestic total of $258.03 million, pulled in an impressive $7.16 million this past weekend, marking a 17% increase from the previous week. This uptick is particularly noteworthy given that the film is now showing in 201 fewer theaters, with a total of 3,005 screens.

Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister, has managed to capture the interest of both new audiences and fans of the original film. The movie follows a new generation of storm chasers as they confront increasingly violent tornadoes, led by Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays a traumatized meteorologist who finds herself back in the field, alongside a reckless adrenaline junkie social media star played by Glen Powell. Blending intense action with character-driven drama, Twisters has struck a chord with viewers, propelling its strong box office performance.

Why Is 'Twisters' Doing So Well?

One of the key factors driving the film's ongoing success has been the widespread availability of 4DX screenings. This innovative format transforms the movie-watching experience by incorporating physical effects such as motion seats, wind, rain, and even scents, synchronized with the on-screen action. For a film like Twisters, which is packed with intense tornado sequences, the 4DX format has proven to be a perfect match, offering viewers a truly immersive experience that heightens the tension and excitement.

The use of 4DX has not only attracted new viewers but has also encouraged repeat viewings, as audiences are eager to experience the film's spectacular visual effects in the most dynamic way possible. Regal also smartly brought in the original Twisters to play as a double bill with its sequel. What also has not hurt matters is the sheer fun the 4DX experience has been, as demonstrated nicely by the viral videos seen on social media of fans having the time of their lives having their organs rearranged in the multiplexes.

This has contributed significantly to the film's strong box office performance, helping it to remain competitive even as it faces new releases. Universal’s strategic focus on premium formats like 4DX, along with a well-executed marketing campaign, has ensured that Twisters remains, despite its tenured status, a notable presence at the box office. The film's success is a clear indication of the growing importance of these immersive viewing experiences in attracting audiences and driving box office revenue.

Stay tuned to Collider for more and, remember, if you feel it, chase it.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

