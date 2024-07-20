The Big Picture Twisters is a hit at the box office, grossing $32 million on its first day, exceeding expectations.

Lead actor Glen Powell's popularity is boosting Twisters' performance, eyed to reach over $70 million.

Positive reviews and strong visuals are helping Twisters, with a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The worryingly long period earlier this year, during which a series of movies under-performed at the box office, seems to be truly over now, with the last couple of months having delivered hit after hit. And the hot-streak isn’t going to end any time soon, with this week’s Twisters wildly exceeding expectations, ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s hotly-anticipated debut in a few days. A sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, directed by Jan de Bont, Twisters is directed by the acclaimed Lee Isaac Chung, and is attempting to replicate the success of fellow legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Twisters stars Glen Powell in the lead role; the actor played a supporting character in Maverick, and has since starred in the runaway box office hit Anyone But You and the acclaimed Netflix film Hit Man. In other words, he’s having a moment. And his popularity certainly seems to have impacted Twisters’ box office performance; the movie grossed $32 million on its first day of release, including the $10 million that it made in Thursday previews. This effectively ties it with Dune: Part Two's $32 million opening day haul, but puts it marginally behind Oppenheimer's $33 million and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's $36 million debut.

Each of those movies cracked the $80 million mark in their opening weekends, but as of now, Twisters is eying a three-day debut of just over $70 million. The movie was expected to deliver an opening in the $50 million range, however. Positive reviews are also helping, with the film currently standing at a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, having earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider’s Jeff Ewing wrote in his review that the movie “boasts strong visuals, memorable scenes, and impressive scale alongside stellar character work from an exceptionally talented and charismatic cast.”

Universal Took the Top Two Spots, While Horror Brought Up the Rear

Universal also claimed the second spot, with the holdover hit Despicable Me 4 grossing over $7 million on its third Friday. The hit animated sequel is expected to generate over $20 million this weekend, which should take its running domestic total past the $250 million milestone. The movie currently has over $240 million in the bank domestically, and is passing the $500 million mark globally as we speak. Now in its sixth weekend of release, Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is eying around $11 million after a nearly $4 million Friday. The movie has grossed nearly $590 million domestically, and will soon pass the $600 million mark. It is all but certain to overtake Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul to become the highest-grossing animated film in history.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by two horror hits — Neon’s Longlegs, and Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One. Directed by Oz Perkins, Longlegs is eyeing a solid second weekend hold, having grossed $3 million on Friday. The film should add around $10 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $40 million mark. A Quiet Place: Day One, on the other hand, is looking at over $5 million in its fourth weekend, which should take its running domestic total to almost $130 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack

