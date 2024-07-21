The Big Picture Universal's Twisters surpassed box office expectations, earning $80 million in its opening weekend.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the action sequel stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Twisters received positive reviews and an A- CinemaScore, becoming the top debut for a disaster movie.

The domestic box office witnessed a storm this weekend, with Universal’s Twisters wildly exceeding expectations in its opening weekend of release. Initially projected to gross around $50 million in its first three days in theaters, the action sequel generated an estimated $80 million in its opening weekend. This puts it on par with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which went on to gross nearly $200 million in its domestic run. Twisters is a spiritual sequel to director Jan de Bont’s Twister, which made over $240 million domestically and nearly $500 million worldwide in 1996.

Directed by the Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, the new movie was produced on a reported budget of over $150 million, and stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the central roles. Powell is having a bit of a moment, following his appearances in the box office hits Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, and the acclaimed Netflix release Hit Man. Twisters would hope to replicate the success of Maverick, which came decades after the first Top Gun, and went on to make nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. The movie’s opening weekend haul is just marginally shy of the numbers posted by Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer. It's also the top debut for a disaster movie, above The Day After Tomorrow's $68 million debut two decades ago.

Twisters opened to mostly positive reviews, and is currently sitting at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is more positive at 92%). It also earned a solid A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and an enthusiastic review from Collider’s Jeff Ewing, who wrote that the movie “boasts strong visuals, memorable scenes, and impressive scale alongside stellar character work from an exceptionally talented and charismatic cast.”

Universal Alone Grossed Over $100 Million this Weekend

Universal also took the number two spot, with holdover hit Despicable Me 4 adding over $23 million in its third weekend. This takes the animated sequel’s running domestic total to nearly $260 million, despite direct competition from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which claimed the third spot with an estimated $12 million. Now in its sixth weekend of release, the blockbuster is just days away from passing the $600 million milestone domestically, following which it will set its sights on overtaking fellow Pixar release Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul to become the biggest animated hit ever.

Two horror movies brought up the tail end of the top five list this weekend. Neon’s breakout hit Longlegs reported a stunning second weekend hold, after a record-breaking debut last weekend; the movie grossed over $11 million, taking its running domestic total to around $45 million in just 10 days. Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, on the other hand, grossed around $6 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running total to just under $130 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

