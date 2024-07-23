Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Twisters.

The new big-ticket summer blockbuster, Twisters, is ripping through the domestic box office. With an $80 million opening weekend, the third-highest opener of the year behind Inside Out 2 and Dune: Part Two, the legacy sequel in-name-only to the 1996 disaster movie, Twister, shattered box office expectations. The consensus around Twisters, a handful of gripes aside, is quite positive, with most critics applauding Oscar-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung for making a fun, old-school summer blockbuster with two promising stars in Daisy Edgar-Jones and the darling of 2024, Glen Powell. However, the B-side story to Twisters' financial success over the weekend was discourse surrounding the romance, or lack thereof, in the film. Chung's film concludes on a note that practically begs for a big, emotionally swooning kiss between its two leads, but no physical love ever manifests. As it turns out, a climactic romantic gesture was filmed, but it was left on the cutting room floor at the behest of the film's producer, Steven Spielberg.

Lee Isaac Chung Brings Feel-Good Summer Blockbuster Vibes to 'Twisters'

We're all used to, and perhaps exhausted by legacy sequels, but Twisters is devoid of lore relating to the original Jan de Bont film starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton. Instead, it follows the story of Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a meteorologist lured back into the world of tornado-chasing in her home state of Oklahoma. She teams up with Tyler Owens (Powell), a charismatic, hot-shot, and reckless chaser with a social media following, and together, they track down tornadoes headed toward small towns throughout the state. Chung, who emerged onto the scene with his 2020 family drama, Minari, is perfectly content with restoring a pastiche brand of summer entertainment that was phased out during the reign of cinematic superheroes. Nothing is wholly original about the movie, but it is consistently gratifying as a rip-roaring adventure between an odd couple who bond through their mutual love for chasing and desire to help people. As prevalent as the tornado chasing is their banter of meteorological jargon that stands in for explicit romance.

How Does 'Twisters' End?

Following nearly two hours of treacherous tornado-chasing across the open state and rescuing the inhabitants of small towns destroyed by a natural disaster, Twisters' climax signals a familiar storytelling trope between two resistant lovers. Kate is dropped off at the airport by her business colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos), and she intends to return home to New York City to continue her studies and further research on their newfound experiment. Outside the entrance, Tyler emerges in his truck. Parking in the airport's pickup area, he stares at Kate as she stands alone, looking at the sky through the window. After being badgered by an airport traffic cop (a sudden Paul Scheer cameo), he drills his truck to the ground and goes to find Kate. This moment is evocative of the classic rom-com trope of the man tracking down the woman, and revealing his true feelings for her before she leaves for good — and it almost always ends with a kiss. The PA announcer states that flights have been delayed due to strong winds, and the two leave the airport together with dry lips.

The end credits show snippets of news articles by Ben (Harry Hadden-Paton), the English journalist tagging along with Tyler's crew. The montage reveals that Kate, Tyler, and Javi have become business partners. However, Twisters' lasting image lies with Tyler and Kate gazing at the sky as a tornado develops, indicating the true love that bonds them.

To the surprise and perhaps dismay of many audiences, there is no kiss between Kate and Tyler at any point in the film. Twisters is a cousin of Top Gun: Maverick (director Joseph Kosinski received a story credit for Twisters) in that it hearkens back to an era of summer blockbusters that were sincere, romantic, and appealed to a middle American sentiment. Chung's stand-alone legacy sequel features all the hallmarks of an '80s or '90s blockbuster minus one crucial element. Viewers are trained to expect a kiss between Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, who have displayed electric chemistry on their press tour, in the film's closing moments, but it never comes.

The Cut Kissing Scene in 'Twisters' Was a Result of a Steven Spielberg Note

In a Collider interview with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, they confirmed that a kissing scene was filmed (footage of which has been making its way across the internet), but it was cut in post-production. "They're united by their shared passion for something," Edgar-Jones said in defense of the kiss-less ending. "This movie is not about them finding love," Powell said, believing that "a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie." According to Edgar-Jones, executive producer Steven Spielberg suggested that the couple forgo kissing in the final cut. "I think it's a Spielberg note, wasn't it?" she remarked. "I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss," Lee Isaac Chung told Entertainment Weekly that he preferred the ending without the kiss from an artistic standpoint.

Fans are outraged for a multitude of reasons. Anyone who watched the recent Richard Linklater crime caper, Hit Man, knows that Glen Powell can more than hold his own as a romantic male lead. From a big-picture perspective, the active decision to pull back on the romantic quality of Twisters speaks to a chronic issue of sexless blockbusters. The lack of sexuality, or any light romance for that matter, in mainstream movies over the last decade has been the impetus behind the never-ending line of discourse surrounding our current prudish media culture. Due to the state of summer blockbusters, it wasn't shocking that Kate and Tyler didn't kiss. Still, the omission of one doesn't make it any less disheartening, especially since Twisters positioned itself as a refreshing throwback. Not to mention, this request coming at the behest of Spielberg, whose films are primarily asexual, only exacerbates the issue.

The Twisters ending is quite a paradox, as it is both endearing and unfulfilling. Even though the ending is ostensibly programmed to satisfy a wide audience watching a summer blockbuster, the awareness of a "kiss cut" at least slightly dampens the emotional potency of the closing moments. In a vacuum, omitting any romantic gesture is defensible, as the concept of two professionals with a void in their lives bonding together over a unique hobby that few would ever connect with is romantic in its own right. A few years ago, having the male and female protagonists in an action-adventure summer movie kiss at the end would've been clichéd and overwrought. Now, when audiences crave a bygone era of popular entertainment, kisses are in high demand. At the very least, the ending of Twisters is ripe for passionate discussion online and inside theater lobbies, which is more than can be said about most tent-pole releases.

