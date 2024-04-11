The Big Picture Director Lee Isaac Chung faced fears head-on while filming Twisters sequel, promising an immersive and real experience for audiences.

Lead actors Anthony Ramos, Glen Powell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones shared challenging experiences on set, enduring extreme conditions to bring the film to life.

The Cinemacon Twisters teaser showcased eerie action and introduced new characters, setting the stage for a thrilling tornado-hunting adventure.

The winds were blowing on stage at CinemaCon - literally - as director Lee Isaac Chung was joined by his main trio of Twisters cast members: Glen Powell (Anyone but You), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing). The four co-workers were there to unveil a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to Jan de Bont’s classic 1996 film, Twister and kept things entertaining for the eager audience. During his opening comments, Chung said that helming a film like this one was “the scariest possible thing I could do in my life,” which was why he knew he needed to do it. He likened his concerns about taking on such a daunting task to those that the characters in the movie faced, saying that he, “wanted to run directly into my fear and not away from it.” The filmmaker also teased that audiences are in for a very “immersive” and “real” experience as the crew partnered with professionals in the industry - including storm chasers who went out and collected footage for the project.

Passing over the mic - or mics - to the film’s three leading members, applause and cheers filled the theater when Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Ramos walked on stage to talk about their experiences of making such a difficult film. The trio said they were thrown into the thick of it, with Ramos revealing that they filmed in “120-degree heat,” and Powell quipping that the creative team did everything in their power to make it as real as possible adding, “They pelted us with ice, they covered us with trash.” Hoping to engage the audience and give us a dose of what the cast and crew felt during filming, Edgar-Jones had several giant fans brought on stage and gave a demonstration that included fake leaves and a miniature plastic cow.

‘Twisters’ Latest Peek Upped The Action

Close

Finally, they unveiled the teaser, which, although they revealed it was "unfinished," was packed with an eerie kind of action from its very first moments. It began with a focus on Edgar-Jones’ Kate Cooper who was in attendance at a rodeo in a small southern town when the entire arena began to chirp with weather alerts popping up on their cell phones. A mega-storm blows in and demolishes everything in its path - even carrying a truck away. Pushing the story into the future, we pick up after the storm with Ramos’ Javi approaching Kate to help him and his team on a tornado-hunting and research quest. Along their journey, they cross paths with Powell’s Tyler Owens — a big name in storm chasing and a celebrity all on his own. Despite their differences and varying beliefs in how such catastrophic natural occurrences should be investigated, the two teams come together in hopes of learning from their pasts to better educate their futures.

You can learn more about Twisters here in our handy guide and prepare to see it when it blows into theaters on July 19. While the Cinemacon teaser was an exclusive for the event, check out the first Twisters trailer below: