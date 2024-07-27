The Big Picture During Collider's Ladies Night Panel at SDCC, we debuted an exclusive clip from the blockbuster hit Twisters.

The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, and has generated over $100 million at the box office.

Starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Glen Powell, Twisters promises to become a classic disaster movie for years to come.

It's the most iconic scene of the entire summer. Glen Powell riding into town in a modified Dodge Ram with Luke Combs' already-iconic "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" playing. The tornado wrangler cometh, and he brings nothing but good vibes and a billion dollar smile. Collider is thrilled to exclusively present Powell's entrance into the year's best disaster movie in full, in what will prove to be one of the most iconic clips for years to come. The exclusive clip was debuted at Collider's Ladies Night Panel last night which featured Twisters star Katy O'Brian, Melissa Barrera (promoting her upcoming feature Our Monster) and Erika Hennigsen (showing off a BTS peek at Hazbin Hotel).

Twisters is a spiritual sequel to Twister, the 1996 film from Jan de Bont which featured Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt leading a group of storm chasers who devise a new way to track tornadoes using new technology—the catch is that they need to get in front of it to work. The movie was a colossal success, and news of a sequel to the film was warmly received, but how would they top a film that was already considered not just a cult classic but an immersive piece of Americana pop culture?

What Is 'Twisters' About?

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film features a new generation of storm chasers led by Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar Jones), a former storm chaser who now studies storm patterns safely from New York City. She is haunted by a devastating tornado encounter from her college years. Kate is persuaded by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to return to the plains to test a groundbreaking new tracking system.

In Oklahoma, Kate crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a reckless social-media star who chases storms for his online followers. As the storm season intensifies, they encounter unprecedented and terrifying weather phenomena. The film follows their efforts to predict and possibly tame the immense power of these tornadoes as multiple storm systems converge over central Oklahoma, leading to life-threatening situations, and immense carnage—in the most sensational way possible.

The movie has already over performed domestically, breaking the $100 million mark within its first week, and becoming a viral sensation thanks to the dedication of its cast to promoting the film as well as footage from inside 4DX screenings. Twisters continues to play in theaters. Just remember folks, if you feel it, CHASE IT! Check out the exclusive scene in the player above.

