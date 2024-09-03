Glen Powell's 2024 has been electric, with the recent release of the sequel to the 1996 classic, Twister, seeing his stock continue to rise. Twisters has proven enormously successful, with a theatrical run that has accumulated over $350 million in less than two months. Because of this, and due to success as the co-lead in the rom-com Anyone But You at the turn of the year, Powell's total Box Office haul as a leading actor has surpassed the $600 million mark worldwide. This is no small feat, with Powell even topping The Numbers' chart of highest-grossing stars of 2024 at the US Box Office.

This figure, of course, is only his accumulative total as a leading man, and, when counting his roles as part of a leading ensemble or even as a supporting actor, Powell's worldwide haul surpasses a whopping $2.5 billion. This makes him a lucrative addition to any project, especially considering this total has been achieved in just 17 movies, making for an average return of $147 million. This is no coincidence either, with Powell's ability to straddle both comedy and drama making him a flexible lead performer who has an uncanny ability to carve chemistry out of a range of co-stars.

2024 Has Been a Great Year For the Many Faces of Glen Powell

Twisters has been a sure success at the 2024 summer Box Office, but it isn't the only hit film Powell has been a part of. In fact, 'hit' is the operative word, with Netflix's release of Hit Man - directed and co-written by Richard Linklater - taking the streamer by storm and proving yet again that Powell is the perfect male lead. In the film, Powell is tasked with playing Gary Johnson, a man who accidentally takes on the mantle of an undercover cop who is forced to don a range of disguises. It is with these disguises that Gary realizes he can become a different person and uses his newfound personality to charm Adria Arjona's Madison.

Although released in late 2023, the start of the year saw more success for Powell, as his Much Ado About Nothing-inspired rom-com Anyone But You breezed to over $200 million at the worldwide Box Office. This time, Powell starred alongside Sydney Sweeney, with the pair oozing chemistry and making for a wonderfully addictive couple that helped the film earn fairly positive reviews.

Glen Powell's total Box Office success as a leading man has surpassed $600 million.

