Glen Powell is well aware of the chatter surrounding the ending of Twisters, the summer blockbuster where his character, Tyler Owens, shares palpable chemistry with Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Carter — only to leave fans hanging with a platonic goodbye. In a recent interview with Screenrant, Powell had a positive spin on the fan backlash. “I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great," Powell said, acknowledging the audience's engagement with the film, and even admitting that the pair have been keeping track of all the social media activity about it.

Powell and Edgar-Jones have been having a blast with the fan reaction, exchanging memes and TikToks about the kiss that never happened. “Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs," Powell shared. "There’s so much funny stuff coming out of it. It’s fun. That’s what summer movies are about. It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing. It’s been really awesome.”

The actor even joked about taking the criticism personally at first, but quickly assured fans that behind-the-scenes footage exists of an alternate ending where he and Edgar-Jones did share a kiss. "I'm taking a little offense that they didn’t want to use it," Powell joked with Entertainment Weekly, adding, “Maybe it’s just my abilities, I don’t know.”

What Happened at the End of 'Twisters'?

In Twisters, Tyler and Kate share a tension-filled journey chasing tornadoes together. The film's climax, with Tyler rushing through an airport to stop Kate before her flight, seemed primed for a romantic resolution. However, the filmmakers opted to subvert expectations, leaving the characters as friends — or maybe something more, left to the audience’s imagination. Despite the missing kiss, Powell remains upbeat: "Kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner."

Twisters has been a huge success at the box office to date, particularly domestically, where the movie has performed superbly in the American heartlands. Worldwide, the film has grossed over $300 million, while it's received terrific reviews from critics and audiences too. You can check out Collider's 8/10 review from Jeff Ewing via this link and read about why you should watch.

The movie is available now to purchase on PVOD. You can grab a sneak peek at our exclusive first look at a deleted scene from the movie featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea here. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Twisters.

