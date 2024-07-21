The Big Picture Twisters features stunning scenery and special effects that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Director Lee Isaac Chung reveals the scene with Glen Powell in a white t-shirt soaked in rain almost didn't make it through the editing process.

Editor Terilyn A. Shropshire convinced Chung to put the scene back in after he initially cut it.

Twisters is a movie full of stunning scenery, incredible effects, and sights that will make your eyes pop from your skull. And it also has some pretty epic tornadoes in it as well. In a special Q&A with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung shared insights about filming one of the movie's most talked-about scenes: Glen Powell in a white t-shirt, soaked in the rain. The much-talked-about scene featuring Powell's Tyler Owens striding through a torrential downpour in his cowboy hat has certainly had the thirstier corners of the internet in raptures since it first appeared in the original trailer for the movie. But, shockingly, we were nearly denied this immense piece of cinematic history.

When asked about the scene, Chung laughed and recalled, “I was thinking about how rain makes things poetic, and my costume person, Eunice [Jera Lee], was like, ‘This is what he's gonna wear.’ We turned on the rain and I thought, ‘This is gonna be a nice expressive moment,’ and he comes out, and then I was like, ‘Oh, of course.’ I was not putting two and two together until it happened, and I was seeing it on the monitor.”

What Can I Say Except "You're Welcome"?

Image via Universal Pictures

Chung admitted that he didn’t fully anticipate the impact of the scene until it unfolded on screen. He turned to executive producer Ashley Jay Sandberg, who had a knowing smile, and humorously said, “You're welcome.” The scene, which has garnered significant attention and applause, almost faced a cut in the editing room, as Chung explained. He told Collider:

“I was trying to cut down the film a bit in the edit to bring down the running time, and I entertained us cutting that scene shorter. For a day, that scene was shorter, and then Teri [Terilyn A. Shropshire, editor] said to me, ‘Sorry, there's gonna be a riot if you do not restore that footage.’ And I said, ‘From who?’ And she said, ‘The ladies.’ That's all she said.”

Recognizing the scene’s popularity among the editing team and its potential audience impact, Chung restored it to its full length, adding, “So, I just know that in our editing office, they were all pressing on Teri to come tell me to restore the scene to what it was, so you're welcome.”

For more behind-the-scenes details and insights from Lee Isaac Chung, check out the full interview on Collider​ and grab your tickets for Twisters below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Twisters 8 10 An update to the 1996 film 'Twister', which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system. Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Glen Powell Anthony Ramos , Brandon Perea , Daryl McCormack Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Mark L. Smith , Joseph Kosinski , Michael Crichton , Anne-Marie Martin

Get Tickets