Twisters is continuing to blow up a storm around the world. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 disaster classic Twister has finally achieved a significant milestone, crossing the $100 million mark in international box office sales. Twisters has earned $101.2 million internationally, contributing to an impressive worldwide total of $361.6 million. While the film’s themes have resonated most strongly with audiences in the American heartlands, where it has pulled in a whopping $260.4 million (72% of its total gross), its international performance still marks a superb result for the picture.

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, builds on the legacy of the original film while introducing a new story that has captivated both new audiences and long-time fans. The movie follows a new generation of storm chasers as they battle increasingly violent tornadoes, led by Daisy Edgar-Jones as a traumatized meteorologist returning to the field, and Glen Powell as a reckless adrenaline junkie and social media star. The film’s blend of intense action sequences with character-driven drama has struck a chord with viewers, propelling its box office success.

Although Twisters has performed better domestically, the international numbers are nothing to scoff at. The film’s total gross of $101.2 million overseas reflects its broad appeal, even if the heart of its fanbase remains rooted in the U.S. heartlands. The movie’s portrayal of tornado-chasing, a distinctly American pursuit, seems to have resonated more with domestic audiences, but its global performance indicates that the thrills and emotional stakes are universal.

Is 'Twisters' Available to Watch on Streaming Yet?

Adding to its continued success, Twisters is now available on PVOD (Premium Video On Demand), allowing even more viewers to experience the storm-chasing action from the comfort of their homes. Despite its availability on digital platforms, the film has continued to perform well in theaters, a testament to its gripping narrative and spectacular visual effects that are best experienced on the big screen, particularly via 4DX, on which the movie has been the year's most compelling hit.

As for the film’s streaming debut, a specific date has not yet been announced. However, given current trends and the film’s ongoing box office success, it’s likely that Twisters will be available to stream on Peacock sometime in early October. The movie’s strong performance may push this date back slightly, but fans can expect an announcement soon. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on when Twisters will be storming its way onto your streaming screens.