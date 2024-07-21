The Big Picture Twisters exceeded box office expectations with a global weekend total of $123.2 million across 76 overseas markets.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Glen Powell in a thrilling storm-chasing adventure.

IMAX screenings contributed significantly to Twisters' success, with a global cumulative box office of $12 million.

Twisters, the much-anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit Twister, has made a significant impact at the box office this weekend. The film, distributed by Universal Pictures domestically, took in an estimated $27.1 million from 23,535 screens across 76 overseas markets. That brings the international cumulative to $42.7 million through Sunday, contributing to a worldwide total of $123.2 million.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters brings a fresh breeze to the storm-chasing genre. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser turned meteorologist who gets drawn back into the whirlwind world of tornadoes by her friend Javi, played by Anthony Ramos. Glen Powell stars as Tyler Owens, a social media personality and thrill-seeking "Tornado Wrangler." The plot centers around their efforts to test groundbreaking new storm-tracking technology amidst increasingly severe weather patterns. Supporting the main cast are Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, and David Corenswet, among others. Together, they navigate a tempestuous mix of professional challenges and personal dynamics, all while facing nature's most destructive forces.

'Twisters' Smashes Expectations

The film's international performance has been notable, with a holdover drop in the 38 markets that released Twisters last weekend standing at an impressive -30%. The Latin American region, in particular, demonstrated exceptional resilience, showing only a -22% decline. Some standout markets included Colombia (+8%), Argentina (+1%), Mexico (-22%), Peru (-23%), and Brazil (-31%). Additionally, other markets with strong holds were New Zealand (-4%), Australia (-21%), Norway (-30%), and Denmark (-34%).

IMAX Success: A Tornado in High Definition

IMAX screenings have also contributed significantly to the film's success. Globally, IMAX generated $11.2 million for the weekend, with $2.2 million coming from international markets. This brings the IMAX global cumulative box office to over $12 million, including revenue from early-releasing international markets that opened last weekend. Looking ahead, Twisters is set to debut in Japan on August 1 and Korea on August 14. These final market releases are expected to further bolster the film's impressive box office performance.

Twisters has clearly captured the attention of audiences worldwide, demonstrating strong holds in multiple markets and a robust IMAX performance. As the film continues to roll out globally, it is poised to add significantly to its already impressive total. This film is not just a gust of wind but a full-blown supercell of cinema, sweeping audiences off their feet.

