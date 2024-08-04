The Big Picture Twisters continues to dominate at the box office, raking in an impressive $22.65 million in its third weekend.

The film's success defies summer competition, captivating audiences with its blend of action and character-driven storytelling.

Twisters shows remarkable resilience with strong international performance.

The thrilling disaster film Twisters continues to make waves at the box office, maintaining its strong momentum in its third weekend. The movie, distributed domestically by Universal Pictures and internationally by Warner Bros., earned an estimated $22.65 million across 4,009 North American theaters. This brings its domestic total to a huge $195.58 million. The film's international presence also remains solid, adding $7.5 million from 7,016 screens in 77 markets, increasing the worldwide total to an impressive $274.4 million through Sunday.

The movie’s success is particularly notable given the crowded summer box office. Despite competition from major releases, Twisters has managed to carve out a substantial audience, appealing to both fans of the original Twister and new viewers drawn to its blend of action and character-driven storytelling. The film’s compelling plot, combined with stunning visual effects and a strong ensemble cast, has contributed to its ongoing appeal.

Twisters has shown remarkable resilience, with a modest 39% drop in its holdover markets. That's a remarkable hold given the sheer weight of pressure from Deadpool & Wolverine, but the demand for the movie to return to 4DX theaters, in particular, has boosted its performance. This impressive retention is highlighted by strong performances in the UK, France, and Germany, where the film saw drops of 26%, 32%, and 33%, respectively. The movie's international success is further helped by its debut in Japan, where it grossed an estimated ¥162.5 million ($1 million) on 797 screens. This opening aligns it with the likes of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Rampage and surpasses the debuts of Skyscraper and San Andreas by significant margins.

What's 'Twisters' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters explores the exhilarating and dangerous world of storm chasing. The film follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser turned meteorologist, drawn back into chasing tornadoes after a 5-year break, following a tragedy, and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a thrill-seeking social media influencer. The duo, alongside a diverse team, confront a series of increasingly severe storms, raising questions about their preparedness and the unpredictability of nature. The story delves into the personal dynamics and motivations of the storm chasers, highlighting their bravery and the thin line between passion and peril. Oh, and it has the soundtrack of the year with what Powell describes as "the Avengers of country music."

if you feel it, chase it!

