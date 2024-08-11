This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Twisters continues to dominate at the box office, making $4.1 million last weekend with a 46% drop.

The film's global total now stands at an impressive $310 million, with Japan showing strong reception.

Twisters focuses on new storm chasers and evolving technology, blending action and drama like its predecessor.

The high-octane disaster film Twisters continues to make waves at the box office, with its latest weekend haul adding significantly to its global total. The film, which is a spiritual successor to the 1996 classic Twister, generated an estimated $4.1 million this past weekend across 3,923 screens in 74 overseas markets. Despite being several weeks into its release, Twisters is showing impressive staying power, with a relatively modest holdover drop of 46%. It's evident at this point that the movie has played much stronger domestically than overseas, but the film's overperformance, particularly in the American heartlands, will be a boon for Universal, who were in charge of the domestic distribution. The film has also found favor on 4DX, with multiple theatres across the world bringing the movie back to

The international running total now stands at a robust $87.8 million, bringing the film’s worldwide cumulative gross to an impressive $310 million as of Sunday. In Japan, Twisters is enjoying a strong run, with the film pulling in an estimated ¥77.8 million ($546,000) during its second weekend. This represents a solid 39% hold from its opening weekend, bringing the running total in Japan to ¥323.3 million ($2.1 million). Japan's reception of the film has been particularly noteworthy, as it continues to show resilience in a competitive market. Looking ahead, Twisters is set to debut in Korea on Wednesday, August 14th, a market that could further boost its international earnings.

What Is 'Twisters' About?

Image Via Universal

The new film centers on a new generation of storm chasers, led by Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and social media influencer Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). As the team tracks increasingly violent tornadoes, they must confront both the dangers of their profession and the personal challenges that come with it.

In Twisters, the focus is not just on the destructive power of nature but also on the evolving technology and methods used to predict and understand tornadoes. The film explores the high stakes of storm chasing, blending intense action sequences with character-driven drama, much like its predecessor. The movie pays homage to the original while introducing new elements that reflect the advancements in meteorological science and the changing nature of media and fame in the digital age.

Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates from Twisters as the world's Glen Powell summer contues at a rapid pace. The movie is still playing in theatres ahead of its PVOD debut.

