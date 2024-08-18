This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Twisters is a hit sequel with great global box office numbers, performing well in key overseas markets like Korea.

Lead by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the film blends action and drama while showcasing modern storm chasing technology.

Despite some minor issues, Twisters is a thrilling crowd-pleaser with an 8.0 rating, now playing in theaters and on PVOD.

Twisters, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 classic Twister, continues to perform well at the global box office. Over the weekend, the film generated an estimated $4.7 million in 71 overseas markets, representing an impressive -37% drop in holdover markets. This brings the international running total to a solid $95.0 million, with the global cumulative gross now standing at $333.4 million through Sunday. Korea was a key market this weekend, where Twisters debuted with an estimated Won 2.9 billion ($2.1 million) across 874 screens.

This debut is particularly noteworthy as it aligns with the box office performance of blockbuster hits like Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Furthermore, Twisters outperformed several major releases in Korea, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters by 13%, The Fall Guy by 92%, Everest by 104%, Meg 2: The Trench by 184%, and Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire by a staggering 738%.

What's 'Twisters' About?

Image Via Universal

Twisters follows a new generation of storm chasers, led by Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). The film explores their daring attempts to understand and predict increasingly dangerous tornadoes, using cutting-edge technology and raw courage. As the storms become more violent, the personal stakes for these storm chasers rise, pushing them to confront not only the wrath of nature but also their own fears and relationships. The film blends intense action with character-driven drama, much like its predecessor, while also introducing fresh elements that reflect the advancements in meteorological science and the challenges of modern storm chasing.

Collider's Jeff Ewing was a big fan of the film, and in particular, the performances of the leading duo as well as the inspired direction by Lee Isaac Chung.

As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film. Unfortunately, it also struggles to balance certain plot lines and find satisfying integration of the beats of one particularly important character, and a few of the supporting players are a little underused. On balance, Twisters is nonetheless a thrilling crowd-pleaser that takes the disaster picture in exciting, novel directions, and an excellent showcase of talent across the board.

Twisters is currently playing in theatres, and is also now available on PVOD.